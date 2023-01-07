Amazon's bestselling women's pullover sweater is on sale now for just $29 — over 40% off

It's officially leggings season, that lovely time of year where you can throw on your perfect pair and stay comfy — yet stylish — all day. However, the real trick of it is what to pair with those leggings — a top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, cut to flatter, and equal parts cozy and cute. Anrabess has been a favorite brand for shoppers on Amazon thanks to their oversized women's sweaters, and it has just come out with a banger: its newer style 1/4 Zipper Collar Oversized Slouchy Sweatshirt is on sale now starting at just $29 (over 40% off) in sizes S-XL, and in a whole variety of stylish colors including Green, Black, Mustard Yellow and Hot Pink, among many others.

The Anrabess zip sweater is made of a ribbed knit for total cozy comfort, featuring an oversized fit that is definitely more "comfy chic" than "Grandma's muumuu". It'll drape perfectly paired with leggings, jeans, basically whatever — and no worries about showing off your booty; this sweatshirt will cover all the relevant parts. The high neck and 1/4-zip collar add some visual interest, while also being versatile for the winter months. Unzip to show off a cute shirt underneath, or zip up to brace against the elements — the choice is yours!

This sweater is available in 27 solid colors, so you'll truly never be lost on what to wear. Shoppers love it, too — though it's pretty new to Amazon, it already has over 600 5-star ratings, with reviewers gushing about the cozy fit, bold colors, and surprisingly high quality for such a reasonable price.

Get one in every color to fit any vibe. (Photo: Amazon)

'Super flattering'

"Love! Super flattering. A go-to in my closet now. Have to catch myself from wearing too often. Nice material, feels well made and heavy enough. Usually pair with leggings. Buying clothes on Amazon can be hit/miss with my body type (tall, athletic). This hangs well in all the right places, a few inches below hip line," wrote a five-star reviewer.

Quality material

Reviewers adore how comfortable this sweater is, marveling at the unexpected high quality of the material. "This sweater is incredible! ...It's heavy, but a good quality heavy. It's plush and soft and feels so good against your skin," gushed one shopper. "It's not frumpy or slouchy and is nice with joggers or leggings, but would also look great with jeans. It's the MOST perfect sweater for fall or winter, or an easy transition piece for spring. Highly recommend!"

Cute and colorful

The variety of colors is also a big sell for buyers: "For anyone who cares about personal color analysis, I am a jewel winter and I got the bright green. It’s a perfect winter emerald color and has a silver zip, so super flattering on cool bright skin tones! Just buy it now and thank me later," shared one stylish shopper.

Still not convinced? Take it from these reviewers: "This is possibly the best clothing product I’ve ever purchased from Amazon. The quality is superb and the fit is exactly as described," praised one. "Great fit and good quality. I live in this sweater," raved another.

One reviewer summed it up perfectly: "These are so cozy, the fit is great, just a little oversized. Comfy enough to wear on your own, or great for layering for warmth. I love them so much I bought 3." So get ready to fall in love — over and over and over again!

