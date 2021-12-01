‘Comfier than cashmere’: Amazon's holy-grail winter sweater starts at just $27 this week!
Everyone has that one piece of clothing that prompts perfect strangers to ask, “where’d you get that?” In the case of our latest obsession-worthy find, the answer would be, “Amazon.”
Yep, the deliciously soft, chunky, oversized sweater you see here is an Amazon best-seller and fan favorite with more than 3,000 positive ratings. It’s the Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater, it comes in 21 colors and patterns, and it starts at just $27 this week — that's up to 51 percent off. To be honest, I'm shocked it’s not sold out yet.
Let’s unpack all the reasons the Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater is the holy grail of winter sweaters. And let’s start with the elephant in the room: It covers your butt. There are few things more thrilling than finding a go-to sweater you can comfortably wear over leggings. Because that means you can live in your leggings all winter, and what’s better than that?
Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater
The sweater has an asymmetrical hem, so it covers you in the back, but comes higher in the front. The illusion is not only slimming but gives shape to a sweater that could have easily looked frumpy otherwise. Frumpy this sweater is not. It swings, flows and skims just like any beautiful boho top should.
“I was worried it might look too ‘oversized’ but it is perfect,” one five-star reviewer confirmed.
And let’s talk about the long batwing sleeves. If you’re going to get wrapped up in a blanket-like sweater, you want it to have sleeves that keep your hands cozy too. The Anrabess Turleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater has those sleeves that are roomy up top and more fitted at the forearm, so you can tug on them when you’re cold.
You can also go scarf-free, because this sweater has the perfect, snuggle-worthy turtleneck. Some might even call it a cowl neck, because it keeps its shape without clinging to your neck like most turtlenecks do. “I hate turtlenecks but this one is soft, loose and non-confining,” as one smitten shopper put it.
Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater
But maybe the best part of the Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater is how soft it is. And for a sweater so chunky, it’s not heavy at all, as plenty of happy customers confirm.
“It’s very soft, comfy, and adorable. You can dress it both up and down,” wrote a fan. “Did I mention how soft it was? Lol.”
“I am very impressed with the quality, the softness and how it fits,” wrote another. “It's a cute oversized sweater that will compliment any figure. Thinking of getting one in every color!”
You have plenty of colors to choose from. The Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater comes in tons of solid colors for any kind of mood. Want to go bold? Try Royal (turquoise), Wine red, or orange rust. Prefer understated hues? There’s light grey, lavender, indigo and pink, to name a few.
And if you’re more of a pattern person, pick up this little slice of luxury in one of four colorblock stripe patterns. It’ll have you covered whether you’re out and about, spending the night in front the fireplace, or even working from home.
“I work from home, and this sweater is perfect with leggings for a polished yet comfortable look for Zoom calls!” one shopper noted.
Another was thrilled to be turning heads in the neighborhood. “I got so many compliments on it when I wore it,” says a reviewer. “There is nothing I don’t like about this sweater.”
But the ultimate compliment came from this shopper, who called the sweater “comfier than cashmere!” and added “Not itchy at all. I am usually a M-L in sweaters and tops and I’m 5’5. I purchased a M and it fits oversized, which is what I wanted.”
It’s important to note that the Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Hem Sweater has a unique sizing structure. Small fits sizes four to eight, for instance, while medium is intended for sizes 10 to 14. Some customers advise sizing down, but it all depends on how roomy you prefer your tops.
Right now, Amazon is well-stocked in all sizes and colors, but we recommend snapping up this stunner now before the pickings are slim!
