'Comfier than cashmere': This top-selling sweater is on sale for as low as $30 — that's over 50% off

You probably know by now that we really love leggings season. Find the perfect pair and your wardrobe is set for winter. But what to wear with them is a little trickier — a top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, cut to flatter, and equal parts cozy and cute. We found one that hits all the right notes, and then some, adding a dose of effortless style: Amazon's super popular Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater is on sale for as low as $30 — that's over 50% off.

Why is it a good deal?

When was the last time you stumbled onto a cute and cozy sweater for less than $60? They're hard to come by and the regular price of this sweater is about the same. That's a good reason to jump on this deal now — it's the lowest price we've seen all year and the price typically goes up in the winter.

Why do I need this?

The Anrabess sweater has an oversized fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a flattering high-low asymmetric hem. It's made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in 33 gorgeous chic solids and color block prints, which are so on-trend right now. It has a near-perfect rating thanks to its easy fit, stylish look and cozy feel.

This sweater comes in sizes XS to XL and you can get this quality, cut and compliments in 30 different colors.

You'll be able to get away with the most absurdly flamboyant pose-striking with this gorge sweater. Yes, it's that stylish! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

If you’re turtleneck-averse, get ready to be convinced of its charms. The Anrabess sweater has more than 19,700 five-star ratings and some reviewers love it so much that they’re buying multiples.

“I was extremely impressed with the quality of the material. Thick, warm and beautiful. I was worried it might look too oversized, but it is perfect. Flowy and a great length for leggings if you're like me and prefer to cover your bottom when wearing leggings as pants. I received many compliments on this sweater,” wrote a five-star reviewer.

“Comfiest sweater I own!” one shopper gushed. “Comfier than cashmere, even! I’m buying more in other colors! Not itchy at all.”

“I hate turtlenecks, but this one is soft, loose and not confining,” said a devotee. “The material is exceptionally soft and forgiving. I wore it yesterday to work with black leggings and knee boots and felt fabulous. I actually love it so much I am washing it now to wear to dinner with my family.”

“After seeing this item recommended by a couple of my favorite bloggers, I decided to purchase it for myself. I bought the white one and the taupe one and both have been so nice. The material is very soft, I'm very impressed with the quality!! It fits nicely — I am a plus-size girl and sometimes clothes don’t fit as expected or advertised, but this piece is flattering on the plus-size body type. I highly recommend purchasing this item, and will be buying again in the other colors available,” said a stylish reviewer.

"Great sweater and super soft!!" gushed another five-star fan. "The only thing was that it wasn’t the same length as pictured - much shorter but still covers your butt! Would 100% recommend it!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

