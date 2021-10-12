'Comfier than cashmere': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sweater is now $28 — nearly 50 percent off!
You probably know by now that we really love leggings season. Find the perfect pair and you’re set. But what to wear with them is a little trickier — a top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, cut to flatter, and equal parts cozy and cute. We found one that hits all the right notes, and then some, adding a dose of effortless style. And right now it’s on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon.
Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater, which has nearly 12,000 adoring five-star reviews, is now on sale for $28, and it was originally $53. Yep, that means it's almost half price at the moment. And considering that one customer described its appeal as 'comfier than cashmere,' you might want to wrap yourself up in one before they're all gone.
The Anrabess sweater has an oversized fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a flattering high-low asymmetric hem. The sweater is made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in 28 gorgeous options — all chic solids and colorblock prints, which are so on-trend right now. It has a near-perfect rating thanks to its easy fit, stylish look, and cozy feel.
It’s safe to say that shoppers adore this sweater, which comes in sizes XS to XL. But don’t take our word for it — the reviews speak for themselves, as folks gush about the quality, the cut and the compliments they get whenever they wear it.
Flattering
“I was extremely impressed with the quality of the material. Thick, warm and beautiful. I was worried it might look too oversized but it is perfect. Flowy and a great length for leggings if you're like me and prefer to cover your bottom when wearing leggings as pants. I received many compliments on this sweater,” wrote a five-star reviewer.
Incredibly soft
As for the material? Reviewers can’t believe how soft it is. “Comfiest sweater I own!,” one happy shopper gushed.. “Comfier than cashmere, even! I’m buying more in other colors! Not itchy at all.”
Comfortable
If you’re turtleneck-averse, take it from a shopper who says it’s as comfortable as turtlenecks come. “I hate turtlenecks, but this one is soft, loose and not confining,” said another.. “The material is exceptionally soft and forgiving. I wore it yesterday to work with black leggings and knee boots and felt fabulous. I actually love it so much I am washing it now to wear to dinner with my family.”
Need a little extra convincing? Some reviewers love it so much that they’re buying multiples — four times over.
“After seeing this item recommended by a couple of my favorite bloggers, I decided to purchase it for myself. I bought the white one and the taupe one and both have been so nice. The material is very soft, I'm very impressed with the quality!! It fits nicely — I am a plus size girl and sometimes clothes don’t fit as expected or advertised, but this piece is flattering on the plus size body type. I highly recommend purchasing this item, and will be buying again in the other colors available,” said a stylish reviewer.
Another agrees: “I LOVE this sweater. So much, I've bought two and am contemplating a third or fourth! I'm 5'8" and 200 lbs, bought both a L and an XL,” said the fan. “It's great with jeans or leggings. Very versatile and soft and cozy without looking too comfy.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
