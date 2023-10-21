'Very flattering and hides the midsection': This bestselling top is $29 (that's 55% off)

What is it?

Pumpkin spice lattes are filling our coffee cups and leaves are covering the sidewalks — it's about time to wrap yourself up in a cozy pullover. Amazon has quite a catalog of snuggly tops and sweaters, and we're zeroing in on the No. 1 bestselling Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Crewneck Pullover. Right now, you can get this cute fan favorite for just $29, down from $64 — that's 55% off!

Why is it a good deal?

The Anrabess is the kind of top you'll want to drape yourself from now through spring, and it's at the lowest price it has dipped to all year. So if you like to lounge luxuriously, you may want to make room in your cart for a few in different colors.

Why do I need this?

Have you figured out how to conquer that casual-cozy look for fall yet? This pullover can help get you there. It has that '90s slouchy vibe, thanks to the batwing sleeves, and the side slits keep things loose and long enough to cover your backside. It's a ribbed knit made with polyester and nylon, which makes it extra soft with a lot of give for a loungy fit. And while it certainly can dress up leggings around the house, it also does a lot for a pair of jeans when you go on an adventure outside.

Thousands of smitten shoppers give this sassy top a perfect five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 4,100 shoppers rave about how comfortable and flattering this top is.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Seriously, this is the softest, cutest and most comfy sweater I have purchased from Amazon!" wrote a happy shopper. " It runs a tad bit big, I ordered true to size and it's the perfect oversized look. It is so soft and easy to dress up with a pair of jeans or dress down with some leggings. The slits on the sides make it very flattering when worn with leggings. I ordered it in two additional colors after wearing it for the first time. I will say it's not super warm or thick, but the fabric (even in white) is not see-through."

"This sweater was better than I expected!" wrote a five-star fan. "It is so soft and roomy! Very flattering and hides the midsection most don’t want to draw attention to. Definitely plan on ordering more in different colors."

"This sweater is as soft as it looks!" gushed a rave reviewer. " I keep finding excuses to wear it out. I love the tight forearm sleeves that become balloon sleeves — it’s a flattering and unique look. You can tuck it in or wear it loose; looks cute either way."

"The material is so soft and stretchy!" shared an impressed reviewer. "This sweater is not boxy at all; it definitely compliments your shape all while keeping the oversized comfy look."

"This is a very nice and good-quality sweater," wrote a five-star shopper. "It is a little heavier than I expected but I prefer it that way. It’s soft and it looks exactly like the picture. The only thing I’m not a fan of is the visible seams. It’s part of the design but personally not a huge fan of it, but if you’re not feeling it you can always turn it inside out."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Style

Vive Long-Handled Shoehorn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $15 $39 Save $24 See at Amazon

Warner's Play It Cool Wireless Bra $19 $44 Save $25 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $26 $53 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack $21 $41 Save $20 See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather RFID-Blocking Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dokotoo Fuzzy Hoodie $35 $44 Save $9 See at Amazon

Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean $12 $48 Save $36 See at Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker $40 $55 Save $15 See at Amazon

Beauty

Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, 5-Pack $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $23 $26 Save $3 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $15 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift $15 $33 Save $18 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Dermora Foot Peel Mask $13 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen, 2-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $60 $110 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon