'Loose around the hips': Your go-to spring dress is this flowy, flattering number — and it's on sale

Choose from 29 options — any color, pattern or sleeve-length you can imagine! (Photo: Amazon)

There is certainly no shortage of gorgeous maxi dresses out there. But finding one that's flattering, stylish and affordable? Basically impossible. That's why we were so excited to learn that Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for a particular maxi dress that just happens to be marked down to a very enticing $35.

The Anrabess Casual Sundress has been taking Amazon by storm, and how can it not? Just look at that drape and swing. It's graceful and slimming and covers the right parts while revealing just enough. (Oh, and if the name sounds familiar, there's a reason for that: It's the same brand as that Amazon-famous turtleneck sweater folks gush about.)

Down from $47 to just $35, it's an absolute steal.

For work, weekends, vacations — face it, you're going to need multiple versions of this dress. (Photo: Amazon)

The dress is a blend of poly, cotton and spandex, so it's breathable, lightweight, and a bit stretchy. It's cut to fall beautifully — it doesn't cling but you're also not swimming in it. Side slits let you show a little leg, and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. Pockets? Yes sir!

The range of options is mind-blowing. You can get this dress in 29 colors and prints and in short, long and sleeveless styles. In any style, it's super-versatile. Belt it at the waist and slip on a pair of sandals. Throw a cardigan or leather jacket over it, and pair with low-tops. It also makes a great coverup at the beach.

The dress has a serious five-star fan club (over 4,600 strong), with a particularly vocal base of curvy and petite shoppers.

"This dress fits perfectly and I have zero regrets buying it," shared one 62-year-old reviewer. "...It is nice and roomy without looking baggy or boxy. It hugs my curves just slightly without being clingy. It is soft and flowy, and the length hits me at the top of my feet so I can wear heels or flats without stepping on the them. It has side pockets that lay against my hips without pooching, so you don't know they are there...I highly recommend, especially for us short ladies that normally can't find a maxi dress without having to alter the length."

Curvy shoppers also rave about the flattering fit: "This dress is tighter at the top, but loose enough in the middle that you don’t notice my belly!" shares one. "...The material is like a soft t-shirt. The cut of the bottom gives it a step up from a basic t-shirt dress."

Another adds: "I have a lot of belly fat and wide hips, and this, in black, made me seem so much slimmer. The fabric is breathable. The side slits go up to my knee, and the rounded end helps this not look too basic...I'm also insecure about my arm fat and got the short-sleeved version. The [sleeves are] long enough to hide my insecurities but not too long to look weird. Highly recommend...!"

One more fan says: "...This is a GREAT dress for summer. The fabric is perfect, not too thin (so you can't see through it) and not too thick (that it's too hot) and I love the pockets! ... I have a pear shaped body and it's nice and loose around my hips! I would absolutely recommend this dress!!!"

