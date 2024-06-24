Another cult favorite coffee cafe is coming. It’ll turn west Fort Worth into La La Land

La La Land Kind Cafe, a Dallas-based coffee shop with a happiness theme and smiling baristas who say “I love you” when they serve your latte, will open in west Fort Worth, according to a state application.

The five-year-old coffee chain currently has 12 locations in the Dallas area, Houston and Los Angeles.

It has drawn national attention for its TikTok account, which includes no coffee ads, just drive-by videos of employees riding around telling random strangers, “You’re beautiful.”

The Fort Worth location, 5733 Camp Bowie Blvd., will replace a smoothie cafe on a street where two Starbucks Coffee stands and two independent shops already compete within four blocks.

La La Land Kind Cafe tries to overcome the solitude and isolation of coffee cafes by serving organic coffees, teas and matcha lattes in bright yellow cups with messages such as “be kind” and “it’s a wonderful life.”

The limited menu includes avocado toast, berry toast, pastries and puddings.

La La Land Kind Cafe is the latest of several coffee and tea chains to come to Fort Worth with a devoted national following.

Even though there is no current location north of Richardson, the cafes have been featured in The New York Times, on the Forbes.com business news site and on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” for their TikTok videos and for hiring teenagers from the state foster care system.

Founder Francois Reihani, a native of Rosarito, Mexico, moved from Los Angeles to Dallas in business school at Southern Methodist University. He co-founded Dallas’ Pōk The Raw Bar and Bar Stellar.

In 2017, he founded the California-based charity We Are One Project to support foster youth as they grow out of the system.

One way was to start coffee cafes where they could work. The company has since grown.

The “house rules” are posted in every shop:

“1. Be kind

“2. Share the space like the family we are

“3. Embrace the kind culture and the impact you can have on society.”

The current Dallas-area locations are at 5626 Bell Ave., 3330 Oak Lawn Ave., 5600 W. Lovers Lane, 5294 Belt Line Road, 242 W. Campbell Road and in NorthPark Center, 8687 U.S. 75 North Central Expressway.