Annville restaurant owner John Pham to break the bank for honor roll kids this weekend

Ninh Kieu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Annville, will be spreading the wealth to local students this month for their good grades.

On Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m., owner John Pham and others will gather at the restaurant at 344 E. Main St. for food and refreshments before breaking open a bus-shaped piggy bank that has been collecting donations for the last year through his nonprofit, Little Schoolbus Scholars.

The following week, the funds will be distributed to honor roll students who provided their grades to Pham before the opening.

Pham said the idea dates back to when he was a young student in Vietnam over 50 years ago. A teacher during that time could have over 60 students in a classroom. Students were graded monthly and ranked, with only the top three receiving honors certificates. Pham consistently made the top three and was rewarded by his father each time.

This bus-shaped piggy bank will be broken open on Sunday, June 9, with the funds being distributed the following week.

As a child, he would go as far as saving up the lunch money his father gave him to use towards buying books, with the hopes that reading ahead would keep him in those top three spots.

"I know it's very important for the children," Pham said. "Someone recognizes him, or recognizes her, it makes them work very, very hard."

He used that same kind of reinforcement with his children in his first marriage. While he lived in Baltimore at the time and they lived in Virginia, he would send them money any time they made the honor roll. He believed that the system worked, as his daughter became an oral surgeon and his son works in IT.

He has since continued this with his children in his second marriage, who are 10 and 12 years old.

But Pham began to think bigger and wanted to make a wider impact on his community. At his restaurant, originally based Harrisburg, he began giving out free meals to any students who came in with their report cards each quarter and collect money through donations and by throwing $5, $10 or even $20 of his own money in any time he made a big sale.

John Pham, owner of Ninh Kieu in Annville, has used his restaurant to encourage students to get good grades throughout the school year by offering free meals to honor roll students and a cash prize event at the end of each school event.

He's worked alongside a few others for over 15 years to get his idea out to the public that rewarding students for their good grades motivates them to be better students in the long term.

Partly, he sees it as a way to give back to his second home country, explaining that he fled Vietnam in his early 20s to escape the communists. When he arrived in the United States, he didn't know any English and has received a lot of help over years in learning.

"I hope that with this program going on, some people recognize that," he said. "Another restaurant, another business owner that recognizes it's very important to give something out to the children."

While he has no idea how much money is currently in the piggy bank, last year around $2,400 was collected and distributed to students. He predicts that there will be less money in it this year.

Ninh Kieu is located at 344 E. Main St., Annville.

In their first year opening the piggy bank after relocating in Annville in 2019, over 40 students participated, and Pham had the restaurant shut down for two hours to hold the event. Since then he's seen dwindling turnout, despite his efforts in reaching out to local church leaders and educators to get the word out. This year, he's so far expecting 10 to 11 students.

Honor roll students who attend Sunday's event will be invited back the follow week to receive a certificate and a check for their cut of the funds.

His overall goal with the project is to see the same impact that kind of positive reinforcement had on both him and his children spread throughout the community, giving students something to motivate them. He would one day like to see 50 or more students attend these events, hoping to see those kids continue to follow their dreams.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Ninh Kieu owner raises money for honor roll students