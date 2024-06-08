Annual parade highlights Albuquerque’s LGBTQ+ community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – June is Pride Month, and Albuquerque’s LGBTQ+ community came together on Saturday for the annual Pride Parade.

Participants marched down Central from Girard and San Mateo, chanting, dancing, and waving flags along the route. This year’s theme was “Gather. Dream. Amplify.”

The Pride Parade has grown into one of the largest in the metro.

Officials said the one this year had 124 floats, making it one of the biggest turnouts in 23 years.

