Annual Iris Show and Sale set for April 20

Apr. 15—The Johnson County Iris and Daylily Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will host its annual Iris Show and Sale on April 20 at the JN Long Cultural Arts Complex gymnasium.

Irises will be displayed by sections from a variety of gardens by many exhibitors. Anyone may enter; you do not need to be a member of the club. A panel of American Iris Society accredited judges will determine the quality of each entry.

The names of the exhibitors are not visible to the judges until after the judging is complete.

The best of each section will be placed on the "Queen's Table" and from those winners, the "Queen of Show" will be selected. There will also be a Youth Division where anyone under the age of 19 may enter. Youth entries are judged separately. There will be artistic design entries. This year's theme is "Notable Texas Getaways."

Photographic entries will also be judged by categories: Single Iris Bloom, Iris Clump and Landscape, with irises as the dominant feature. Two new sections are being added this year: Single Blossom and Container-Grown Irises.

The gym will be open from 1-4 p.m. for the general public to view the entries and winners with free admission.

There will be various plants for sale as well with pictures of the blooms of the iris or daylily varieties. Knowledgeable club members will be on hand to answer questions about the flowers and the plants.

For more information, email iris.daylilies@gmail.com. Follow JCIDS on Facebook for more details about the show and sale at Johnson County Iris and Daylily Society.