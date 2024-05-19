Annual Berries, Bluegrass, and BBQ kicks off strawberry season

ANDERSON, Mo. — A community came out this morning to celebrate the start of strawberry season in style.

The annual Berries, Bluegrass, and BBQ was held Saturday, at the Dabbs Greer Park in Anderson.

Dozens of people came out to enjoy freshly picked strawberries from Jay, Oklahoma while listening to some bluegrass music by several bluegrass bands throughout the day.

Multiple BBQ food trucks came out to offer food and 12 local vendors lined the park to show off their products and services.

“We welcome anybody to come mainly for our strawberries and our music. We have some of the freshest strawberries around and the best music. You might even be able to buy some,” said Sunesis Sears, Anderson event coordinator.

This event has happened every year since 2015.

A Berries, Bluegrass, and BBQ shirt was also sold to raise money for the Anderson Veterans Clubs toward scholarship programs and future events.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.