Anniston man charged with Huntsville double-murder

Sep. 7—A fugitive from justice believed to be the suspect in a double homicide case was apprehended Wednesday, according to officials.

Tye Deshun Stevens, 23, of Anniston, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of capital murder after the suspect was believed to be responsible for the death of two individuals in Huntsville.

According to a news release by the Huntsville Police Department, police put out a BOLO for Stevens after the deadly shooting occurred Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived at the 4400 block of Bonnell Drive in Huntsville just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to find D'Asia Monique Morris, 24, and Sequoiya Mone'e Lamar, 20, dead at the scene.

Police believed the suspect to be in the Anniston area prior to his capture on Wednesday.

Stevens was transported to Madison County where he was booked into the Madison County Jail and is being held without bond.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.