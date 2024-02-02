Annie Leibovitz Lists Modern West Village Loft for $8.5 Million
Photo: Evan Joseph for Corcoran
Portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz is letting go of another Manhattan property, according to the New York Post. The famed visual artist listed a full-floor West Village condo-turned-workspace—in addition to the Upper West Side duplex that she listed in October, which went into contract the following month for $8.6 million (that sale has yet to be finalized, per listing records).
Priced at $8.5 million, the West Village property features a 60-foot-long ribbon of steel windows overlooking the Hudson River. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom dwelling is currently set up as a photography studio: one of the bathrooms has been converted to house a huge Epson printer, the primary bedroom is an office, and the would-be dining table is pictured with a suite of office chairs in listing photos.
Leibovitz paid $6.5 million for the 3,200-square-foot space in 2022. Perhaps the prominent photographer will have better luck selling the space for a profit than she did with her uptown abode, which she bought in 2014 for $11.3 million, $2.7 million more than the unit’s current contract price.
The more recently listed abode is located in a nine-story Greenwich Village building designed in 1998 by Manhattan architect and developer Cary Tamarkin. Concrete columns, heated bluestone floors, and large circular cutouts in the ceiling add to the modern industrial look of the residence.
A cozy corner lounge space, which the listing notes could be converted into a third bedroom, features floating shelves and butter yellow banquette seating with a boxy wooden frame. Nearby, a wet bar features chic storage drawers made of the same warm wood as well as open shelving lined with glassware. On the opposite side of the open floor plan, listing photos show a wood-burning fireplace warming a lounge space with a pair of weathered leather armchairs.
Deborah Kern of The Corcoran Group has the listing and declined to comment.
