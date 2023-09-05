Annie Ernaux won a Nobel Prize – but her fans are blind to her faults

Some people can make you feel crummy about anything. But last year’s Nobel Prize-winner Annie Ernaux can do it in a fraction of the time it takes, say, Ian McEwan or Cormac McCarthy, or even Maupassant. Her remarkably short and flummoxing books really take the wind out of your sails.

Her approach is contemplative, analytical, anthropological; her preoccupations sex, memory, womanhood, and herself. Resisting the niceties of suspense, many of her books fizzle out before the end. Her best-known work, Happening, about a near-fatal back-street abortion she had in 1963, flags as soon as the procedure has been performed. Simple Passion, a confessional treatise on being besotted with a married man, runs out of steam when the guy leaves the country. Her writing falls flat like life itself.

Ernaux’s latest autobiographical excursion, The Young Man (★★☆☆☆), 35 pages of large type, is surely her shortest yet, and fixes on a period in her life when she was seeing a man half her age. No advert for cradle-snatching this, though she did get a kick out of scandalising people by cavorting with her lover at the beach. She supported him financially for a time – yet not enough evidently to save him from relying on a mattress on the floor of a cold flat, an unpredictable hotplate, and a fridge that froze the lettuce. Meanwhile, Ernaux revelled in feeling younger just by looking at him, a trick she suspects inspires many an age-gap involvement.

But there were disadvantages. Arrogant young women rudely tried to pick him up right in front of Ernaux. Her contemporaries flirted with him too, lured by his evident taste for older women. And her lover was himself prone to jealousy. He found her distracted state a clear indication that she was thinking about other men. She was, but men from 30 years before. Maybe parading about for her in the same old bathrobe her previous lovers had used wasn’t such a great idea.

Despite Ernaux’s efforts to demonstrate the significance of the liaison, this diminutive book seems slight. She never delivers. She’s holding out on us, obscuring subjective experience with silly details like the man’s taste in music (The Doors!) and lousy table manners (he chops up his spaghetti).

Annie Ernaux in 1996, the year she published La Honte (Shame) - Sophie Bassouls/Getty Images

In Shame (★★☆☆☆) – a reissue, this translation was originally published in 1997, a year after the French version – she breaks the record for burning narrative bridges by shoving all the drama into the very first sentence: “My father tried to kill my mother one Sunday in June…” Ernaux was 11. Her parents had been arguing throughout lunch. Suddenly, her father started to shake with rage and went for her mother with a scythe, while Ernaux wept. Then they all went out for a family bike-ride.

What follows is a lot of backgrounding. She consults newspapers from that year (1952), prodding her memory with murder cases and references to Lux soap. She describes her parents’ grocery-haberdashery-café, the exact road lay-out of her (unnamed) Normandy town, and convent school life, where prayer was almost constant and nobody was allowed to go to the loo. Ernaux almost fainted once in obedience to this sadistic injunction.

Her father’s one-off eruption into violence was understandably devastating. She says the shame of it is at the heart of all her writing. But what generated this profound shame? Puberty, perhaps; or Catholicism, being born female, and living cheek-by-jowl in a small French town where “to be like everyone else was people’s universal ambition… The dogs in our neighbourhood were all called Rover or Spot.” Or was she undone by a new awareness of the constant, underlying threat of male physical force? The only explanation she gave her father, when he asked why she was so upset, was: “You’ll breathe disaster on me.”

Shame’s depiction of the nuclear family as a bottomless pit of madness, doom and despair sounds about right. Though well-meaning (mostly), her tense, financially vulnerable parents couldn’t dispel for Ernaux the cloying atmosphere of misfortune and constraint they’d created. “My shame was followed by more shame, only to be followed by more shame… Shame became a new way of living for me.” Marking the end of her childhood, shame serves as a glum synonym for awareness.

Lucy Ellmann’s latest book is the essay collection Things Are Against Us. Shame (tr by Tanya Leslie) and The Young Man (tr Alison L Strayer) are published by Fitzcarraldo. To order a copy of either book, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

