Annie “Big Mama” Samuel receives $300 from Pay It Forward Campaign on her 102nd birthday

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Annie “Big Mama” Samuel on her 102nd birthday is the newest recipient of $300 through the KLST Pay It Forward campaign sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Known affectionately as a cornerstone of San Angelo, Samuel’s legacy as the first Black woman to own her home in the city resonates deeply with neighbors and friends alike.

Surrounded by well-wishers, Samuel was visibly moved when presented with a surprise recognition under the “Pay It Forward” program. The initiative, designed to spotlight outstanding contributions to the community, awarded Samuel $300 in tribute to her decades of selfless service.

“I’m happy for everybody that came to give me respect,” Samuel remarked, her voice wavering with emotion. “You don’t have these kinds of friends all the time.”

Throughout her long and vibrant life, Samuel has touched countless lives through acts of kindness and mentorship.

From hosting Bible study classes to mentoring youth and providing hairstyling services, she has been a mother figure and an inspiration to many in the community.

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

