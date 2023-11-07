Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and More CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals
Since 1980, the Council of Fashion Designers of America has celebrated the top talent in fashion design with the CFDA Fashion Awards. Presented by Amazon Fashion, this year’s ceremony is held at the Museum of Natural History and hosted by actress Anne Hathaway.
Bridal couturier (and longtime CFDA member) Vera Wang is set to receive the Board of Directors Tribute, while New York-based designer Mara Hoffman will be honored with the Environmental Sustainability Award.
As the stars roll in, WWD has all of the details on their CFDA Fashion Awards looks.
Anne Hathaway
The evening’s hostess, Hathaway, channeled Britney Spears’ iconic denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards, wearing a button-up bustier and maxiskirt decorated with a tapestry-inspired print from Ralph Lauren’s spring 2024 collection. The actress accessorized with a diamond cuff bracelet and a statement collar adorned with a large sapphire.
Kim Kardashian
Stacked in sky-high platforms, Kim Kardashian opted for a leather halter neck dress by Chrome Hearts. Emblazoned with the brand’s trademark Gothic cross logo, the frock featured crystallized studs along the skirt.
Gwyneth Paltrow secured her spot as the queen of quiet luxury with a minimalist, yet upscale ensemble featuring a high-waisted satin skirt layered over a cozy turtleneck knit. The Goop founder also added on a pair of black high-heeled sandals, diamond dangle earrings and a matching tennis bracelet.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski sported a draped minidress by Tory Burch, which debuted during the designer’s spring 2024 runway presentation at New York Fashion Week. The supermodel coordinated its pale hue to a pair of satin open-toe mules, while her jewelry included a Brilliant Earth diamond bangle.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss wore a turtleneck midi dress by Thom Browne, adding on a Mrs. Thom Baguette adorned with brass hardware and the brand’s signature tricolor ribbon. Kloss’ brogue-inspired pumps also came from the American label.
