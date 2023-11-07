Anne Hathaway, Christian Siriano & More Stars Arrive To CFDA Awards 2023 Red Carpet

The fashion stars were aligned — and on the red carpet — for the CFDA Awards this year.

The annual occasion took the American Museum of Natural History by storm while celebrating the achievements of designers, celebrities and more in the American fashion industry. Hosted by Anne Hathaway, the occasion drew an array of stars across design, film, music and more, including Karlie Kloss, Sergio Hudson, Ayo Edibiri, Christian Siriano and Diane von Furstenberg, among numerous others.

Where the dress code was concerned, attendees served a contemporary approach to red-carpet formality — from double denim to feathers, pops of neon and more — paired with sleek heels, sharp boots and more stylish shoe statements.

Jane Krakowski arrived in a sheer Cynthia Rowley minidress covered in colorful feather-lined flowers, which she elevated with a soaring pair of platform sandals. Rowley herself matched Krakowski in chunky reptile-printed platforms, which boosted a maxi dress with a denim bodice and long black skirt.

(L-R): Cynthia Rowley and Jane Krakowski attend the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. Bryan Bedder for WWD

Anne Hathaway — who served as host of the Awards — boldly arrived in a Ralph Lauren outfit bringing a dramatic formality to double-denim. The “Princess Diaries” star wore a toile-print denim bustier, complete with a contrasting printed denim maxi skirt and glittering Bulgari jewelry.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. John Nacion for Variety

Designer Sergio Hudson popped on the red carpet in a vibrant neon green coat, which he layered over a smooth black sweater and long trousers. Black boots and a gleaming gold watch added a dapper finish to his ensemble.

Sergio Hudson attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. Bryan Bedder for WWD

Diane von Furstenberg made a sweet entrance with her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg. Both designers wore printed black maxi dresses for the occasion; Talita’s featured a puff-sleeved silhouette with romantic floral prints, while Diane paired her red and pink polka-dotted number with black sandals and gleaming gold jewelry.

Credit: John Nacion for Variety

John Nacion for Variety

Coco Rocha soared on the red carpet in a pair of satin platform pumps, which complemented her pale pink and black dress by Christian Siriano. Siriano matched Rocha in an all-black shirt, trousers and cropped waistcoat, paired with glossy black block-heeled boots.

(L-R): Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano attend the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. Bryan Bedder for WWD

Nicky Hilton made a sharp pair with Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet on the red carpet. Both style stars wore flowing Alice + Olivia ensembles for the occasion; Hilton paired her red tiered number with diamond earrings and a bow-shaped Judith Lieber clutch, while Bendet opted for vintage glamour in a black corseted style with a bejeweled choker and sparkling headband.

Nicky Hilton and Stacey Bendet - Credit: John Nacion for Variety

John Nacion for Variety

Designer Kenneth Cole was sharply outfitted in all-black for the Awards, arriving in a blazer, bow tie and buttoned shirt tucked into dark black jeans. The FNAA-winning designer completed his look with a pair of black leather lace-up boots for a polished finish.

Kenneth Cole attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. Bryan Bedder for WWD

The CFDA Awards honor American designers and brands that are members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. This year, the organization’s annual event will be held in partnership with Amazon Fashion in New York City. Anne Hathaway will serve as host of the star-studded occasion.

