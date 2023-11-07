Anne Hathaway, Christian Siriano & More Stars Arrive To CFDA Awards 2023 Red Carpet
The fashion stars were aligned — and on the red carpet — for the CFDA Awards this year.
The annual occasion took the American Museum of Natural History by storm while celebrating the achievements of designers, celebrities and more in the American fashion industry. Hosted by Anne Hathaway, the occasion drew an array of stars across design, film, music and more, including Karlie Kloss, Sergio Hudson, Ayo Edibiri, and Diane von Furstenberg, among numerous others.
Where the dress code was concerned, attendees served a contemporary approach to red-carpet formality — from double denim to feathers, pops of neon and more — paired with sleek heels, sharp boots and more stylish shoe statements.
Jane Krakowski arrived in a sheer Cynthia Rowley minidress covered in colorful feather-lined flowers, which she elevated with a soaring pair of platform sandals. Rowley herself matched Krakowski in chunky reptile-printed platforms, which boosted a maxi dress with a denim bodice and long black skirt.
Anne Hathaway — who served as host of the Awards — boldly arrived in a Ralph Lauren outfit bringing a dramatic formality to double-denim. The “Princess Diaries” star wore a toile-print denim bustier, complete with a contrasting printed denim maxi skirt and glittering Bulgari jewelry.
Designer Sergio Hudson popped on the red carpet in a vibrant neon green coat, which he layered over a smooth black sweater and long trousers. Black boots and a gleaming gold watch added a dapper finish to his ensemble.
Diane von Furstenberg made a sweet entrance with her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg. Both designers wore printed black maxi dresses for the occasion; Talita’s featured a puff-sleeved silhouette with romantic floral prints, while Diane paired her red and pink polka-dotted number with black sandals and gleaming gold jewelry.
John Nacion for Variety
Coco Rocha soared on the red carpet in a pair of satin platform pumps, which complemented her pale pink and black dress by Christian Siriano. Siriano matched Rocha in an all-black shirt, trousers and cropped waistcoat, paired with glossy black block-heeled boots.
Nicky Hilton made a sharp pair with Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet on the red carpet. Both style stars wore flowing Alice + Olivia ensembles for the occasion; Hilton paired her red tiered number with diamond earrings and a bow-shaped Judith Lieber clutch, while Bendet opted for vintage glamour in a black corseted style with a bejeweled choker and sparkling headband.
John Nacion for Variety
Designer Kenneth Cole was sharply outfitted in all-black for the Awards, arriving in a blazer, bow tie and buttoned shirt tucked into dark black jeans. The FNAA-winning designer completed his look with a pair of black leather lace-up boots for a polished finish.
The CFDA Awards honor American designers and brands that are members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. This year, the organization’s annual event will be held in partnership with Amazon Fashion in New York City. Anne Hathaway will serve as host of the star-studded occasion.
