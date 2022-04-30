Make this year's Mother's Day gift one she'll cherish — 6 personalized picks from Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s the time of year when we show Mom just how important she is to us 365 days of the year. You know you should treat her to something really special (right?), and this year Amazon has you covered with custom personalized gifts that will make her smile.

Let her gaze at her favorite photo all year long. (Photo: Amazon)

Wall art is a great way to go and reviewers are loving these canvas prints with a museum-quality gallery wrap around the edges. You just upload a photo and adjust to fit your choice of over 14 different sizes. It also arrives with a hanging kit, for quick and easy display. Looks like love can definitely be delivered in a cardboard box.

$28 at Amazon

A perfect reminder of the hand she loves to hold. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re looking for a memorable keepsake and a fun family activity, this plaster casting kit checks all the boxes. The rubbery cast captures every fine line and fingerprint for a one-of-a-kind keepsake plus, the taller and wider bucket can accommodate up to four hands! With over 27k reviews this DIY kit is the perfect personalized gift.

$30 with on-page coupon $50 at Amazon

(Photo: Amazon)

If you’re looking for something sparkly without spending a ton of money, I’m loving this handcrafted initial necklace that is fully customizable. You can choose from gold, silver or rose gold plated with two cursive initials and a dainty charm. So sweet!

$19 with on-page coupon $20 at Amazon

(Photo: Amazon)

Speaking of jewelry, yellow gold is a huge trend right now. This pendant necklace is 14K gold plated and features a delicately engraved flower of your choice according to birth month. Plus it’s hypoallergenic and won’t irritate skin so mom can wear it alone or stack a few for a super modern look.

$10 with on-page coupon $13 at Amazon

(Photo: Amazon)

Talk about a conversation piece! This 3D laser etched crystal features a mesmerizing illusion effect that’s way better than a traditional photo. You can also upgrade your display to a wood base with an LED light to add some extra flair. Time to scroll your photo roll for that perfect picture!

$86 with on-page coupon $90 at Amazon

Story continues

(Photo: Amazon)

This handwritten recipe cutting board is an heirloom mom will treasure forever. You can choose between several styles, sizes, and wood grains to memorialize your family’s most treasured recipes. Wow factor 10 out of 10.

$39 with on-page coupon $49 at Amazon

How are you treating mom this Mother’s Day? Let us know in the comments below!

– Video produced by Kat Vasquez.

