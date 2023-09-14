Ann Welch named state Retailer of the Year

Sep. 14—Ann Welch has been framing pictures with beauty, framing her business with success and framing her town with support for nearly three decades.

Those attributes led the Alabama Retail Association to name her the Silver Retailer of the Year in the category of businesses that have annual sales of less than $1 million.

Welch was presented the award by ARA President Richard Brown, Jr. during a ceremony Thursday morning at her shop, Nunnally's Noble Frame and Gallery, 1023 Noble Street.

Brown said the award is determined by past winners "making what you have accomplished significant because you are truly judged by your peers" out of 86 nominees from throughout the state and noted Welch realized record sales for the shop in 2022.

Several local supporters lent their voices to Welch's nomination for the honor.

"Ann has weathered through the competition and continues to adapt and diversify, adding local merchants displays to her shop," said Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce executive director Linda Hearn.

Ken Grissom, JSU Small Business Development Center director, said Welch "absolutely serves as an example for other small businesses."

"It is exciting the way she has embraced her hometown and the business community giving back in so many ways," Grissom said. "Her best attribute is the focus on customer service which so many businesses seem to lack today."

Welch's community involvement includes chairing the Anniston Planning Commission, helping to create the city's first comprehensive plan and serving as chairwoman for the YMCA of Calhoun County.

Her most recent contribution to the community was helping to outfit the new U.S. District Courthouse with framed artwork and historic documents.

One of the nominators said Welch does not just sell frames, "She sells Anniston."

Mayor Jack Draper enthusiastically agrees with that statement.

"Ann is a tremendous asset to Anniston," Draper said. "She did a great job helping push through the comprehensive plan and remains such a passionate advocate for Anniston. She is a champion for the city."

Welch said the recognition was made possible by an "amazing team" including her husband, employees, customers and community partners including the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, JSU Small Business Development Center, Main Street Anniston and Spirit of Anniston.

"There are a lot of people who played a part in this award," Welch said. "I am all in for Anniston and do love this community. My passion is to start every day doing the best job I can, finding new and better ways to do what I do, enjoying the people I encounter and leaving the world a little better than the day before."

