From Ann: Farmyard friends, adventure and some top-notch BBQ

Our June TALK Greenville is like no other — a herd of sweet farmyard friends and a little adventure -- followed up by some Texas-style BBQ. Sounds just like summer, doesn’t it?

Behind the scenes of our fashion features are always inspiring -- yet this month was pure magic. We hit the road for Montgomery Sky Farm, 50 acres of rolling hills just northwest of Asheville, and home to Executive Chef Taylor Montgomery and his wife, Fran. This sustainable farm focuses on heirloom vegetable production, preservation breeding and is home to several rescued animals through their newly formed non-profit, Final Run Rescue.

Editor Ann Ricker and the TALK Greenville fashion team on location at Montgomery Sky Farm in Leicester NC.

Over the following weeks and through each round of photo edits, I realized how lucky we were to experience the farm first-hand. Not many people can say they have spent the day nuzzling a Valais Blacknose Sheep--born that very morning or combing the glorious hair of a Scottish Highland Cow in its pasture. Experiencing the commitment and pure love the Montgomerys have for their herd was the cherry on top.

And the cuteness continues with our annual Top Pet contest. With nearly 50 entries, from conures to collies, this year’s submissions did not disappoint. In these pages, you’ll meet Koda, Kitty Sue, and Tango, who took top honors as well as their runners-up. We think you will agree they are all top-notch.

And what says summer better than some BBQ? Contributor Renata Parker gives us a taste of pitmaster John Lewis’s legendary brisket and signature Central Texas-style barbeque in this month’s Dining Out feature. Lewis Barbeque has been a fixture in the Greenville dining scene since 2022. Their summer menu additions include smoked wings, a Hatch Green Chile cheeseburger and a Texas-style barbeque topped salad. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

So, take advantage of these warmer months, find some adventure, eat some BBQ and enjoy all our June 2024 TALK Greenville features, on TALKGreenville.com or in our e-edition

This article originally appeared on Upstate Parent: From Ann: Farmyard friends, adventure and some top-notch BBQ