Ann Arbor company's Fix-It Fridays will repair your broken stuff, teach DIY skills

Volunteer fixer Chuck Reavis, right, who ran a transmission shop for over 10 years and taught automotive technology, talks to the Pyles family, of Saline, as they brought in remote vehicles and holiday lights to repair during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

For more than 10 years, on the third Friday of every month, Maker Works in Ann Arbor has hosted Fix-It Friday, a free membership-based workshop space just south of downtown Ann Arbor, to help people with items like broken furniture, upholstery, toys, lights and more.

Members with various backgrounds, from 3D printing to electrician to automotive engineer to construction contractors, volunteer their time to help guests.

Josh Williams started at Maker Works as front desk staff in 2014. He's now the workshop's executive director. “It’s really cool to hear the stories in all the things people bring in," he said. "It is really cool we can help them to keep that piece of history.”

Gary Segadi, of New Hudson, center, brought in a Halloween decoration for repair, talks to Paul Higgins, of Ann Arbor, during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Maker Works' Randy Williams takes a close look at an alarm clock with a broken hinge during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Volunteer fixer Bob LaJeunesse, right, helps Diane Carlisle to carry a cabinet for repair during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Williams said Maker Works' founders envisioned tools should be accessible to people — and there are a lot of people with skills and knowledge that could be useful to help the community repair stuff. A lot of the volunteers are retired professionals, and they want to help people.

When guests bring items in for repair, Williams said, he hopes they can stay to watch and learn — and maybe find out that a lot of those things aren’t that hard to repair. Sometimes, all you need are screwdrivers and a soldering iron.

Maker Works staff member Randy Williams gives a tour to the Pyles family, of Saline, during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

LEFT: Makers Works staff member Randy Williams, right, helps a guest repair an alarm clock with a broken hinge as staff member Ella Bourland, center, watches during Fix It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024. RIGHT: Makers Works staff member Randy Williams, right, helps repair an alarm clock with a broken hinge.

Mona Peacewalker, of Romulus, came to Fix It Friday for the first time on April 19. She brought in a few electronic items, including an LED infrared panel and an infrared knee healing sleeve that was partially working. She did a quick research online to find places that could help her and decided to come to Fix It Friday. She met with volunteer fixer Jeff Campau, and spent a little more than an hour diagnosing and soldering the wires. And just like that, her items were fixed.

Mona Peacewalker, of Romulus, left, uses the tools provided to try to repair a light panel as Makers Works staff member Randy Williams, right, helps repair an alarm clock with a broken hinge during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Volunteer fixer Al McWaters repairs a stool that was wobbling during Fix It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

“I feel like I accomplished something," Peacewalker said. "I created something, with help. It was awesome to have that help there. I’m so much happier!”

Mona Peacewalker, of Romulus, celebrates after volunteer fixer Jeff Campau successfully repaired a piece of infrared knee sleeve that was partially working during Fix-It Friday at Maker Works in Ann Arbor on Friday, April 19, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Maker Works workshop in Ann Arbor offers Fix-It Friday to repair items