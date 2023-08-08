Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These noise-cancelling headphones have more than 46,000 perfect reviews — and they're just $45

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
Updated ·2 min read

You don’t have to break the bank to get incredible audio quality, powerful noise-canceling technology, a long battery life and a sleek, ergonomic design. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Wireless Headphones are down to a mere $45 for a limited time.

Soundcore

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Headphones

$45$60Save $15

With oversized drivers and ambient noise reduction, these cans will make you feel like you're right there in the concert. 

$45 at Amazon

Sounds great, looks great

People can’t get enough of these Anker headphones — they've earned a five-star rating from more than 46,000 reviewers! Shoppers describe the immersive listening experience as “sharp, crisp, loud, and very clear” while bass is “deep and rumbling.”

headphones
Comfy + noise-canceling + on sale = no-brainer. (Photo: Anker)

And the active noise-canceling is a hit. “I have been incredibly pleased with the quality of the headphones,” writes a five-star reviewer. “The noise-canceling feature is really powerful, for even the loudest of background noises. A godsend.”

We have to say that these wireless headphones also look fantastic. They’re sleek, but not overly designed, and sharp, yet understated. Their matte black finish just seals the deal.

black headphones
Take these babies on your next flight. (Photo: Anker)

Long-lasting battery life

With up to 40 hours of playback, you can go all day (and then some) without being connected to an outlet. And if you need quick juice in a pinch, just plug them in for five minutes to get up to four hours of listening pleasure.

“The battery life is amazing on these. I have had them for a week with daily usage and no charges yet,” shares an Amazon shopper. “Overall, I am very satisfied. If you are in the market for a good quality set of noise-canceling headphones you will not be disappointed with these.”

“The sound, the weight, the build quality and the style are all something to appreciate from this pair of headphones. If you are looking for an expensive sounding pair of headphones for a small price look no further,” adds another five-star reviewer.

Make no mistake about them: These are the crème de la crème of wallet-friendly wireless headphones. Grab 'em on sale!

Soundcore

Soundcore Anker Life Headphones

$50$65Save $15

These headphones are available in black, blue, and silver — that's almost Christmas colors. 

$50 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $99$129
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • Bmani Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones

    $26$59
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

    $199$249
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $129$200
    Save $71
    See at Amazon

TVs

  • Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV

    $138$160
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

    $90$150
    Save $60
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV

    $130$200
    Save $70
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

    $300$450
    Save $150
    See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

  • Sgin 15.6-Inch 12GB Laptop Computer

    $330$1,400
    Save $1,070 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Apple iPad (9th Generation) With A13 Bionic chip

    $270$329
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

  • Jumper 16-Inch Laptop

    $350$1,400
    Save $1,050 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Woruda Charger Station for iPhone Multiple Devices

    $22$40
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Asus Vivobook Laptop Ultra-Thin Laptop

    $239$250
    Save $11
    See at Amazon