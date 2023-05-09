Top-selling Anker Bluetooth speakers are on sale at Amazon 'til midnight — prices start at $31

Get your hands on a top-rated wireless speaker at a sweet discount. (Photo: Amazon)

If you love listening to your favorite music and podcasts on the go but hate the tinny, less-than-robust audio from your smartphone, we've found a deal that just sings. Right now, you can pick up a wildly popular Anker Bluetooth speaker at Amazon a serious discount. Keep in mind, though, that this sale is only for today. So, if you're on the lookout for a top-rated portable speaker and don't feel like paying full price, it's time to act.

Soundcore Anker Soundcore Mini $32 $41 Save $9 This handy speaker offers an impressive 15-hour play time before needing a recharge. It also has a 66-foot range, enhanced bass, a noise-cancelling microphone and premium stereo sound. $32 at Amazon

"This is a shockingly good little speaker. I didn’t expect much given the size, but I’m impressed with the sound quality. Obviously the size limits the bass output, but they’ve clearly done a good job porting and channeling the bass, because the quality of the bass it does put out is tight and impressive. This little speaker puts most speakers this size to shame. It sounds way better than an Echo Dot, better than an older JBL Bluetooth speaker of similar size, and noticeably better than even an older Anker Bluetooth speaker I have. I’m impressed," said one five-star reviewer.

Soundcore Soundcore 3 by Anker $36 $51 Save $15 This handheld speaker is small but mighty, producing treble up to 40kHz and enhanced bass. $36 at Amazon

One fan raved, "This is a great, high quality speaker that has great sound! I love its shape and color, and it is the perfect hand held size! It’s super easy to connect your phone to the speaker with Bluetooth. It has really good battery life too! It stays charged for a really long time. In fact, I’ve had mine for two months now and haven’t had to charge it. I love the fact that’s it’s waterproof too so I don’t have to worry if something spills on it! This speaker also connects to Bluetooth record players! It’s a great buy and me and my sister love our speakers!"

Soundcore Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus $126 $180 Save $54 When you need truly epic sound, this speaker and its two 30W woofers and 10W tweeter can deliver. $126 at Amazon

"It's awesome," one fan said. "I’m absolutely blown away. I just got it. It’s still charging but I’m blasting through my tunes just to hear what it sounds like. The clarity is stunning. I had this cranking with the bass on and the sound is clear and beautiful. I can’t believe the sound quality coming out of something this size."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

