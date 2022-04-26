Never lose your car in a parking lot again thanks to this $16 Anker gadget

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Stream your favorite tune or podcast with this nifty device. (Photo: Amazon)

Ever lost your car in a mall or airport parking lot? Unless you have an amazing memory or always remember to jot down your vehicle's location, you’ve probably been stuck wandering up and down the aisles, hoping that one of the Hondas, Acuras or Toyotas might belong to you. The Anker Roav SmartCharge F2, just $16, ensures you’ll never have to deal with the panic of thinking your car is lost for good.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

$16 at Amazon

This device is a snap to install. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s easy: Once the Anker Roav SmartCharge F2 is plugged in, it creates a virtual pin on a digital map for its exact location the moment it loses Bluetooth connection.

That’s not all: The Bluetooth tracker can stream your favorite music and podcasts from your smartphone to your car, while simultaneously charging your phone.

The Anker Roav SmartCharge F2 also cancels any static from the radio frequency for clear and crisp audio, plus it works for hands-free phone calls with no annoying echos or background noise. Oh yeah, it has two USB ports for dual quick charging too. It’s the ultimate copilot!

"I have an older car and wanted Bluetooth to play music and podcasts on long drives. And I am not a tech person. Super easy to use and it works so well. This has made a difference in my driving pleasure for certain. Worth the price of admission folks," wrote one satisfied customer.

Another reports: "I, for some reason, always thought getting music from your phone to your car speakers was probably more trouble than it was worth. Wrong! Plug into your lighter, activate your Bluetooth, find a 'static' station on your radio and boom! There's your music, from your car speakers! Love it."

$16 at Amazon

Story continues

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.