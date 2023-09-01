I never leave home without this Anker power bank — it's on sale for $37

What is it?

As a person who travels frequently, runs around constantly and is forever far away from a wall outlet, I can attest to the fact that a portable charger is an absolute necessity. Ever since I started carrying one in my purse, I haven’t had to deal with a dead Apple iPhone. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that there are plenty of duds on the market. One brand, however, is a clear standout, and every single tech geek, fellow traveler, and all-around busy person I’ve spoken to agrees. That brand is Anker, and Amazon has one of my fave models on sale right now.

Why is this a good deal?

Anker products go on sale often, but this particular model doesn't drop much lower than this. In fact, the lowest price on record is $34 — so now is a great chance to snatch this up while it's available for less than MSRP.

Why do I need this?

If I didn’t already own (and swear by) this gadget, I’d jump on this deal myself. The Anker PowerCore Essential 20K power bank is perfect for anyone who uses their phone way too much to be a slave to power outlets and just needs a full, on-demand charge — fast.

I used to have to dip into coffee shops between meetings if I wanted to arrive with a fully powered phone—and in my worst moments, I’ve covertly borrowed electricity from public power outlets in airport terminals, retail stores, supermarkets and the foyers of offices (that aren’t mine).

Anker has become the go-to brand for portable chargers and power banks. (Photo: Anker)

What reviewers say:

“First-world problem” though it may be, my life requires me to be constantly connected. My Anker has been going strong for more than a year, and honestly, I couldn’t live without it at this point.

More than 64,000 verified Amazon shoppers agree that this little charger is a winner. “This is honestly the nicest power bank I’ve ever owned,” wrote an electrified five-star reviewer. “Its design is stunning, the tiny texture provides a nice feeling holding it, and it’s one of the quicker 20,000 mAh chargers (receiving and delivering power). I love that it accepts USB-C charging and that it has two out ports. I bought it because I love attending music festivals and needed the extra battery life, which this is perfect for!”

"I love these! I have two of them. I took them to London on a recent trip with a couple of friends. My friends were too scared to plug their phones into European outlets, so I let them use my battery packs. They used it overnight to charge their iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads. In the morning when they returned it to me to recharge, I was amazed to see that it was still fully charged ... at 100%. None of the charged indicator lights were out! Wow! Now, that's POWER!" one fan raved.

"I use this mostly to charge my Galaxy S21 Ultra while I'm at work. I usually start to charge my phone around 50% and take it off at 100. So far I've gotten five charges out of it in one day, with the power bank still having one-two bars of juice left (out of four total). So about three or so full charges and still power for another I believe," one user said. "It does take a long time to fully charge, several hours, but it's worth it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on either of these chargers, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

