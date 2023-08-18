Why you can trust us
Amazon just dropped a huge sale on Anker charging accessories — save up to 50%, today only

Korin Miller and Patrick Hearn
Updated ·2 min read
anker battery pack, desk charger
Ankers away! At these prices they will be, and quickly, so grab 'em while you can! (Photo: Amazon)

A cell phone that’s on 1% while you’re stuck in traffic. A tablet that runs out of juice during a long and dreary commute. A laptop that decides to die while you’re trying to get work done on the go. These are all maddening scenarios that (hopefully) have taught you never to leave home without a spare charger. If you're one of those enlightened folks, this is your lucky day: You can save big on select Anker charging accessories — including lightweight power banks, durable cords and more — but just for today.

Anker

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)

$30$60Save $30

This magnetic battery snaps onto the back of your mobile devices and gives you an extra 5,000 mAhs to work with. 

$30 at Amazon

"Worked great with my iPhone 12. With a magsafe case, or no case this battery sticks on the phone and charges. It's not going to fall off. The battery does not overheat, or overheat the phone. It has a good industrial design, and excellent fit and finish. This is not a junk charger, but a well designed accessory of which would easily be up there with Apple's quality," one fan said.

Anker

Anker USB C Car Charger

$19$30Save $11

This is a powerful, handy in-car charger that's got enough juice to power a Macbook Air while you drive. 

$19 at Amazon

"Finally, one that works!" one user raved. "I wanted to charge my iPad Pro 12.9" and my iPhone 12 from my cigarette lighter charger in the car for years. I have purchased probably four cigarette chargers. they all promised they would do the job. They didn't. This one does'!! It charges my iPad and my iPhone 12 at the same time very nicely and doesn't take forever. I can use the ipad pro for navigation and it still charges more than it uses. I love this charger."

Anker

Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station(MagGo)

$64$100Save $36

Not only does this charger hold your phone at an angle so that you can easily see it during the workday, but it has a seven point safety system to prevent overheating and over-voltage issues. 

$64 at Amazon

