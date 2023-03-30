Amazon just dropped a huge sale on Anker charging accessories — save over 60%

Get fired up over these Anker savings. (Photo: Amazon)

A cellphone that’s on 1% while you’re stuck in traffic. A tablet that runs out of juice during a long and dreary commute. A laptop that decides to die while you’re just trying to get some work done on the go. These are all unpleasant scenarios that teach you never to leave home without a spare charger. Luckily, you can save up to 60% right now on select Anker charging accessories — including lightweight power banks, durable cords and more.

Amazon Anker 626 Magnetic Battery (Blue) $50 $70 Save $20 The kickstand with battery connects magnetically to your phone so that it stays charged and at the perfect viewing angle. $50 at Amazon

With enough juice to give almost a second full charge, this magnetic battery snaps securely to your phone and doubles as a stand. Keep your phone at the perfect viewing angle and within easy reach while it charges. It comes with a 24-month warranty to cover any potential damage. In addition to purple (shown), it's also on sale in blue and white.

"Love the color! Love the size! Love the power it has! Have I said I love this charger!" one ecstatic customer said.

verWhile this charger is meant for MacBooks, it will work with almost any device. And right now, it's o 60% off, which makes it a fantastic deal — especially if you've ever looked at the price of a replacement Mac charger!

"I really like this charger because it is so powerful. I can use my laptop and charge my S22 Ultra in record time. It has a nice solid feel to it. Foldable plug to slip easily into a backpack or laptop bag," said one on-the-go user. "I wish it was a little smaller for traveling, but I imagine that is the price you pay for having 100 watts of power. I own many Anker products and this does not disappoint."

Anker Anker Power Strip Surge Protector $26 $36 Save $10 With 12 outlets and three USB ports, this power strip has enough space for all of your devices. $26 at Amazon

A lot of power strips are laid out poorly or just don't have the necessary space for all of those bulky plugs. The solution? This 12-port Anker Surge Protector. Not only does it have plenty of space to plug in all of your appliances and devices, but it even comes with two USB-A and one USB-C port for easy charging for your phones, tablets, and more.

"Love the spacing on this. I can charge all my camera and drone gear at once, in one spot. That’s three camera battery chargers that NORMALLY take two spots (side orientation and spacing means they only take one) plus two drone multi chargers, PLUS a Rode Go II kit (3 usb C devices) and a Rode Boom mic (I do use two additional Gan chargers cause needed more usb C ports). Everything all in one place. It’s phenomenal. Gear girl approved," said one fan.

Anker Anker Portable Charger $30 $40 Save $10 This 10,000mAh power bank can charge your phone from zero to full at least once, and depending on the model, sometimes twice. $30 at Amazon

This handy Anker Power Bank is compatible with most modern devices and provides an extra 10,000mAh of charge. That equates to basically a full charge for your phone. An iPhone 12 can actually get two full charges, but newer devices with higher power requirements may only get one. Still, that's a full charge you can get without being tied to an outlet.

"This charger is the answer for a quick, portable and reasonably sized charger. Great for traveling, at the beach or anywhere that an accessable method for charging is unavailable," one user said. "The size is comparable to most cell phones and is perfect in a pocket, backpack or purse. Comes with a mesh carry bag, a usb-c to usb-c cord along with a usb-c to usb cord."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Zingbird Wireless Earbuds $30 $80 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $21 $130 Save $109 with coupon See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $60 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $280 $450 Save $170 See at Amazon

Toshiba 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $270 $430 Save $160 See at Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X90K Series Bravia XR Full Array Smart Google TV $998 $1,500 Save $502 See at Amazon

Insignia 50" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Tablets and Tech

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver $399 $479 Save $80 See at Amazon