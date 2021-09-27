Amazon is having a one-day sale on Anker charging accessories—prices start at just $12

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 46 percent on Anker smartphone and laptop accessories. (Photo: Amazon)

A cellphone that’s on one percent while you’re stuck in traffic. A tablet that runs out of juice during a long and dreary commute. A laptop that decides to die while you’re just trying to get some work done on the go. These are just a few scenarios that teach you never to leave home without a spare charger.

Luckily, you can save up to 46 percent today on select Anker charging accessories—including lightweight power banks, durable cords and more.

Anker's most compact portable charger yet (Photo: Amazon)

Need a charge on the go, but wary of those big, clunky bricks you see people hauling around? Anker has the answer, with their most slender portable charger yet. With a subtle blue matte finish and cool-blue LED light-wheel, this dual-port charger is easy to carry, easy to conceal in any casual outfit, and still delivers the high-powered charging that Anker is known for.

"Charging power of this device is extraordinary." one five-star reviewer shared, "I tried several other chargers and it didn’t even charge my iPhone twice." and added "This has saved me more than once. It’s a must buy in terms of chargers!

Get a fast charge at home. (Photo: Amazon)

Need a charge fast? This compact and powerful device can function as both a 5,000mAh portable charger and a dual-port wall charger, compatible with any USB or USB-C cables. It's 18W USB-C charging port boasts the ability to "charge an iPhone 11 in less than 2 hours or an iPad Pro in less than 3. 5 hours".

People rave about this charger in the reviews. “This is great for traveling," one happy customer said. "You don’t waste too much vacation time charging your devices. Bonus of the quick charging speed is you can charge a couple of phones in the time it usually takes to charge one."

$12 $16 at Amazon

The age-old quest for compatible cables is over (Photo: Amazon)

Charge up your iPhone, tablets and more with these durable cables. MFi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed, while a special design ensures the cables can handle more than 30,000 bends. As a result, they last up to 30 times longer than other cables.

"Anker has proven to be a solid brand when it comes to power cables and this one is no different. It was the first time I'd tried out using a lightening cable with a USB-C end and it works as well as could be expected," a five-star fan said. "Getting a 2 pack to use for a passenger and me in my vehicle was perfect to save a little money and free up traditional USB ports for other things."

$20 $36 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

