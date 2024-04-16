Ankeny RAGBRAI sculpture, a new city landmark, will remain at Northwestern Trailhead

The Ankeny bicycle sign, constructed for RAGBRAI 2023, will remain at its current location at the Northwestern Trailhead off the High Trestle Trail in northwest Ankeny.

A new Ankeny landmark will be sticking around.

City public works and communications staff created the Ankeny bicycle sign last year to welcome riders on the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. RAGBRAI passed through Ankeny last July on the route's fourth day. The sign, which spells out the city's name in big block letters surrounded by a pyramid of bicycles, sits at the Northwestern Trailhead off Northwest Irvinedale Drive.

The bicycle sign was intended to be a short-term feature for RAGBRAI and not constructed to be permanent. But the installation has been well-received by community members, according to city documents, and city officials have now taken steps to formally approve its location.

The city's Cultural Arts Board has recommended leaving the bicycle sculpture at its current location while monitoring the condition of the materials and the structural stability. The City Council signed off on the recommendation as part of the consent agenda at its Monday meeting.

The sculpture's condition is expected to be evaluated in July 2026.

Possible future upgrades, which would make the sign more permanent, could include powder coating the steel structure and placing the sculpture on a concrete pad. Officials would consider upgrades as the structure deteriorates and needs improvements.

The trailhead, which connects Ankeny to the High Trestle Trail, has another public art installation called "Drop In" that serves as a "home" for trail-goers.

