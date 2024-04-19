Animals to benefit from Doniphan County Dog Jog

Apr. 18—A Dog Jog and 5K Run is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Doniphan County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 100 N. Boder St. in Troy, Kansas.

The Doniphan County Pet Rescue is planning this family- and pet-friendly event. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to Pet Rescue for care of the animals in the shelter. The event will take place rain or shine.

The competitive 5K run and the one-mile walk/jog will begin and end at the 4-H fairgrounds, with the runners following a route through the City of Troy. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

Dogs participating must be on a leash six feet or shorter in length and be current on their vaccinations.

Medals will be awarded for categories within the race, and people will receive paw print medals for participation.

The registration fee is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 to 17. Those who register by April 20 will receive a T-shirt on the day of the event. To register, go to dpcopetrescue.aidaform.com/5kdogjog. Registration will be accepted on the day of the event from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

There also will be vendors, a bounce house, a pet costume contest and agility equipment at the 4-H fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., a spaghetti lunch will be served.

For more information, check the Doniphan County Pet Rescue Facebook page or the Facebook Event entitled Dog Jog and 5K. For additional information or to volunteer, call Pet Rescue at 913-370-3297.