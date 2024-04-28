Animal shelter hosts first Bark N’ Bake community event for senior, handicapped dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter hosted its first Bark N’ Bake community event on Saturday.

In response to the animal shelter reaching total capacity, the staff at the shelter organized an adoption event to find homes for senior and handicapped dogs that are often overlooked.

The day consisted of food, entertainment, giveaways and lowered adoption fees.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

“We have a lot of dogs in the shelter right now,” Tammy Davis, Executive Director of the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter, said. “We’re really encouraging people that if you’ve ever thought about adopting to please come out, now’s the time to do it. Just remember, it’s a lifelong commitment, though.”

Everyone, including staff, community members, and vendors, enjoyed the dog-friendly event, which featured baked goods for guests and a dog portrait painting station. All canine friends were given treats to celebrate the event.

“We just really love the support that we get from local businesses and the people in the community,” Davis said. “We depend on Donations and support from the community a lot, so it’s really nice to have everyone come together to support that and take care of the homeless animals in our community.”

All Bark N’ Bake proceeds will support the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter.

