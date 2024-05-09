Animal Services emphasizes importance of microchipping pets

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – May marks National Chip Your Pet Month, and the City of El Paso Animal Services emphasizes the importance of microchipping pets to ensure their safety and well-being, according to a news release sent by the City.

“Every one in three pets go missing in their lifetime, but microchipping your pets and updating your pets’ microchip contact information can help them get home quickly and safely,” said Terry Kebschull, El Paso Animal Services director. “This not only keeps your pets safe, but also keeps them from having to enter the shelter unnecessarily.”

The City says that so far this year, over 6,000 lost pets have entered the Animal Services Center.

Many of these lost pets did not have a microchip, or if they did have a chip, the contact information was incorrect, preventing the pet from quickly being reconnected with their owner, according to the City.

Here’s how to update pet’s microship:

Have your pet’s microchip number available.

If you don’t know your pet’s microchip number, you can take them to your veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station to be scanned.

Look up your pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting www.PetMicrochipLookup.org and enter the chip number in the search box. The result will tell you which company manufactured the chip and where you can register it or update the contact information.

Register or update your contact information with the appropriate chip manufacturer.

For an extra layer of protection, you can also add your pet’s microchip information to the www.my24pet.com database and register them for free with Petco Love Lost at www.PetcoLove.org/lost.

The City says that if your pet does not have a microchip, any veterinarian can implant one on request.

Microchips usually cost about $25 at most veterinary clinics.

“The Animal Services’ Resource Rover program also hosts free microchip clinics throughout the year, where they can also check and update an existing microchip in local databases,” read the news release.

Here is a list of upcoming free microchipping events:

Wednesday, May 15

-9 a.m. to noon

-Westside Dog Park, 7400 High Ridge

Saturday, May 18, 2024

-4 to 7 p.m.

-Soggy Peso, 11355 Pellicano Dr.

Monday, May 20, 2024

-10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Southwest University, 1414 Geronimo Dr.

Saturday, May 25, 2024

-5 to 8 p.m.

-The Boardwalk at Ricky’s, 1773 Pali Dr.

