UPDATE (September 21, 2023): It has been confirmed that Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose.

The Euphoria star passed away on July 31 at the age of 25, causing an instant wave of sadness amongst fans of the actor. Having just lost his father to cancer, many thought that Cloud may have committed suicide, but his mother quickly assured those concerned that he did not "intend to take his own life." TMZ now reports that Cloud died from a mixture of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, a drug that has caused countless deaths in the past years. According to the Alameda County Coroner, he "suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs, which also included benzodiazepine."

Days before his death, Cloud was seen at an album release party, seemingly happy and in good spirits. His mom previously shared, "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with [the] intent to stay a while in the home he loved. When we hugged goodnight, we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Angus Cloud, who most famously played Fezco on Euphoria, has tragically passed away at the age of 25.

While the cause of death has not been officially released, it is an alleged suicide.

His family has confirmed the news, issuing a statement to TMZ -- "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

So many fans fell in love with Cloud's affable and warm demeanor and he will truly be missed as he represented what someone from humble beginnings could achieve.