Angus Cloud cause of death: Euphoria star died of accidental drug overdose

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs, a coroner has confirmed.

The star, who played Fez in the hit HBO series, died in July aged 25.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office confirmed his cause of death to US media outlets on Thursday.

They said he died from an "acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines".

Cloud's father had recently died, and the actor's family said he had "intensely struggled with this loss".

He had attended the funeral in Ireland the week before he died from the accidental overdose at his family home in Oakland, California.

'He lit up the room'

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," Cloud's family said in a statement.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud appeared in music videos for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD, and played drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in Euphoria.

Paying tribute to Cloud, his Euphoria co-star Zendaya wrote after his death: "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh.

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way."