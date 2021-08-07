Smell ya later! I'm a pet owner, and this odor-eliminating spray is my home hero — grab it on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Per the bottle: "Smells like heaven, works like hell": We couldn't have said it better ourselves. (Photo: Amazon)

I own both a dog and a cat, and I'm all too familiar with the smells that surround them — eau de dog park, or the lovely allure of dirty litterbox, for example. While I'm used to it, anyone who ventures into my home gets a whiff. Now, I'm diligent about cleaning my space and ensuring my pets don't resemble the gremlins they sometimes are, but masking their scent? That's been ruff.

Recently, I stumbled upon an odor-eliminating spray that over 37,000 Amazon shoppers gave five stars. It's called Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator and it's on sale for $17, down from $30. Hot diggity dog!

Spray those smells away. (Photo: Amazon)

The spray deodorizes stains and removes urine spots from carpets and all types of hard flooring. It's safe to use around pets and kids, and is made out of real orange for a citrus-y, fresh fragrance you'll love. No need to dilute it, either: Just spray and go. Even if your pet isn't prone to having accidents, just a couple sprays of the stuff will eliminate that stink. It's super potent, too: A couple of spritzes, and my entire living room smelled like an orange grove.

It's so potent, one shopper even used it after a skunk spray!

"Cuts through noxious odors — from pet stains to sour trash cans," they wrote. "I bought it to help with the effects of a skunk-blast around my rural homestead. I soon discovered I was using it in the car, the truck cab, on freshly washed throw rugs (dogs and cats live here), upholstered old chairs, a good sofa and even the outer shell of horse blankets. The real orange oil scent is clean and uplifting, not cloying."

This puppy owner is hooked:

"Where has this been my whole life?" she wrote. "It took out the odor of dog urine when my puppy got sick and decided she could start peeing on the carpet...after a couple of treatments, [the spray] took the smell completely out. I love the smell of oranges, so it was pleasant. It didn’t just mask, it removed the stain at its core on my thick shaggy carpet I thought I was going to have to throw out."

Another fan? Snoop Dogg, who uses it with his pup Juelz! (Does he drink gin while he's spraying the juice?). If it's good enough for Snoop, it's certainly good enough for me. Plus, it's over $13 off.

Shop it: Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home, $17 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com

