Got pets? Get this 'miracle' odor eliminator for 40% off at Amazon, today only

Per the bottle: "Smells like heaven, works like hell": We couldn't have said it better ourselves. (Photo: Amazon)

I own both a dog and a cat, and I'm all too familiar with the smells that surround them — eau de dog park, or the lovely aroma of used litter box, for example. While I'm acclimated to it, I'm sure anyone who ventures into my home has a less-than-pleasant olfactory moment of adjustment. Now, I'm diligent about cleaning my space and ensuring my pets don't resemble the gremlins they sometimes are, but masking their scent? That's been ruff. Till now, that is.

Recently, I stumbled upon an odor-eliminating spray that more than 53,000 Amazon shoppers gave five stars. It's called Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, and it's the bomb. Right now you can save an extra $8 on a 24-ounce bottle .

Made with real oranges, it smells great. (Photo: Amazon)

The Angry Orange spray deodorizes stains and removes urine spots from carpets and hard flooring alike. It's safe to use around pets and kids, and it's made with real orange for a citrus-y, fresh fragrance you'll love. No need to dilute it either: Just spray and go. Even if your pet isn't prone to having accidents, just a couple sprays of the stuff will eliminate any type of stink. It's super potent, too: Two spritzes and my entire living room smelled like an orange grove.

It's so potent, in fact, that one shopper even used it after a skunk spray!

"Cuts through noxious odors — from pets to sour trash cans," they wrote. "I bought it to help with the effects of a skunk-blast around my rural homestead. I soon was using it in the car, the truck cab, on freshly washed throw rugs (dogs and cats live here), upholstered old chairs, a good sofa and even the outer shell of horse blankets. The real orange oil scent is clean and uplifting, not cloying."

This puppy owner is hooked: "Where has this been my whole life?" she wrote. "It took out the odor of dog urine when my puppy got sick and decided she could start peeing on the carpet...after a couple of treatments, [the spray] took the smell completely out. I love the smell of oranges, so it was pleasant. It didn’t just mask, it removed the stain at its core on a thick shaggy carpet I thought I was going to have to throw out."

Another used it on toilet stains: "Straight up miracle juice... I sprayed and let it sit for five minutes, and those stains wiped right off. I. Am. Floored. And I can’t stop looking at the toilet, which is weird but awesome."

Another fan? Snoop Dogg, who uses it with his pup, Juelz! (Does he drink gin while he's spraying the juice?) If it's good enough for Snoop, it's certainly good enough for me.

$12 with coupon $20 at Amazon

