Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara, 16, wears mom’s 2014 Oscars dress for 'Eternals' premiere

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is following in her mother's footsteps, as the 16-year-old showed up to the Eternals premiere with mom Angelina Jolie — in a dress that the actress had worn at the 2014 Oscars.

Although the 46-year-old stars alongside a host of big names in the upcoming Marvel film, she and five of her six children stole the show when it came to the red carpet, as she appeared with Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox. While Jolie stunned in a strapless brown dress that complemented her children's ensembles well, Zahara was evidently the most inspired by her mother's fashion sense, borrowing a dress from mom's past.

Angelina Jolie brought her children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox to the Eternals premiere. (Photo: Getty Images)

The shimmering Elie Saab number last appeared on Jolie at the 86th Academy Awards, where her ex-husband Brad Pitt won Best Picture for producing 12 Years a Slav . Now,Zahara is honoring her mother's accomplishments by wearing it on the latest red carpet.

Jolie spoke highly about her daughters, in particular, while chatting with Extra at the event, sharing what she'd like to teach them about being powerful women through her role in the film.

The 16-year-old seemingly borrowed a gown — the one Jolie wore at the 2014 Oscars — from mom's closet. (Photo: Getty Images)

"It’s about teaching them to be their true selves and teaching them to be able to hold on to that," she said. "We are all born powerful, we just get a lot that breaks us down. I hope they are soft, I hope they are kind, and I hope they feel strong enough to protect that."

Still, Jolie said her kids were amused that she played a superhero while being challenged by some everyday tasks, sharing, "I think someone said the other day, ‘Isn’t it amazing you can like fly a plane and do all the stuff at the U.N. and you can be in a Marvel movie, but you can’t make eggs?"

The Jolie-Pitt's weren't the only children who made an appearance at the premiere, as Jolie's co-star Salma Hayek stepped out with her 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, who praised her mom on the red carpet. "She's cool," the teen said of her mother.