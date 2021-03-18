Angelina Jolie’s Son Just Testified Against Brad Pitt in Their Custody Case & Wants to Change His Last Name

Sharing his piece. Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox testified against Brad Pitt as part of his parents’ ongoing custody battle, Us Weekly reports. The 19-year-old college student’s testimony was reportedly less than “flattering.”

“Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” a source told Us on March 18. The insider went on to note that the couple’s eldest son wants to drop his father’s last name. “He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie,” the source explained. “Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support.”

News of Maddox’s testimony comes just one day after Angelina filed court documents under seal, where she claimed she could provide “proof and...

