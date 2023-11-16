Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Drops ‘Pitt’ From Name in New Sorority Video

Jon Kopaloff

Congratulations are in order for Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt—or should we say Zahara Marley Jolie?

This week, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 18-year-old daughter was officially welcomed into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta. In a video shared by Essence on November 15, Zahara introduced herself as a new member of the first national Black sorority, with many fans noticing that she omitted “Pitt” from her name. You can see the video here.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been fighting multiple legal battles since their 2016 split, including disputes over their winery and custody of their six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie recently revealed she cut back on her filming schedule seven years ago in order to focus on her children's needs. “We had a lot of healing to do,” she told Vogue during an interview about her new fashion venture, the Atelier Jolie. "We’re still finding our footing.”

Jolie admitted that she's also still finding her footing with personal style. “I wonder if I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person,” she said. “I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into.”

Despite her internal battles, Jolie has consistently been seen showing up for her children—whether that entails family red carpet outings, attending's Zahara's homecoming weekend or bringing on Vivienne as her assistant on a theater project. “They're pretty great people,” Jolie said of her kids in an interview with People in 2021. “And because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids.”

She continued, “I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them.”

Though she said she's “not a perfect parent by any means,” it's clear Zahara is proud to call herself a “Jolie.”

