Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Former New Orleans Home Is Headed to Auction

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

A New Orleans mansion with an A-list history is headed to auction. Per Mansion Global, the French Quarter abode purchased by actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2006 will go up for grabs on December 11 with a starting bid of $1 million. Later owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, the former power couple bought the 7,703-square-foot house for $3.5 million, selling it after a decade of ownership upon their split.

The 1830s traditional-style home was listed for $5.35 million in September 2022 and has since undergone several price cuts, dropping as low as $3.25 million in September 2023. Earlier this month, the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate was priced at $3.475 million.

Some historic details of the restored residence remain intact, including the home’s Venetian-plastered walls, marble mantels, and crown moldings. The three-story dwelling also boasts a number of balconies overlooking the backyard and the street, from which residents can watch the city’s famously boisterous parades. Other highlights include a carriage-style driveway lit by gas lamps, a winding staircase with a wooden banister, an elevator, a two-story guesthouse, and a backyard patio with a swimming pool and dense landscaping.

See the video.

Pitt and Jolie bought the home shortly after their 12-year relationship began and sold it for $4.9 million after Jolie filed for divorce. In 2017, the Girl, Interrupted star bought a $24.5 million Beaux Arts estate formerly owned by Cecil B. DeMille that remains her primary residence. Jolie reportedly chose the 11,000-square-foot home in part so that the former couple’s six children could be close to Pitt, who owned a home nearby that had served as his permanent address since 1994. The Babylon actor sold the residence to oil heiress Aileen Getty for $33 million in April—but he stayed in the neighborhood, swapping spots with Getty for her $5.5 million midcentury-modern home.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Celebrity Style Stories From AD