Angela Rippon's Strictly Diary: 'Rishi Sunak got on like a house on fire with Kai'

Well, it happened. In the results show on Sunday, the dreaded red spotlight fell on Kai and I, and we were in the dance-off against Adam Thomas. I’ve described before how stressful it is, waiting for Tess to read out the names of the couples that will go through to the following week of the show, and the sheer relief and joy that floods through you when you get the nod. But the red spotlight strips all of that away. It leaves you exposed. Disappointed. And totally deflated. Particularly so when you are pitted against someone who, over two months, has become a friend.



Kai was his usual calm and philosophical self. “You know the dance,” he said. “Just remember what the judges said you needed to do to improve it.” Of course, he was right. The judges gave positive responses to my waltz on Saturday night, but they also pointed out things that were less than satisfactory. Craig noted that I had not kept my heel on the floor when pivoting. Motsi wanted more “drive”. And head judge Shirley needed my feet to be parallel when they closed and not at an angle of 45 degrees.



Apparently, some viewers thought that I looked “furious” during the critique, but nothing could be further from the truth. I was listening intently to what the judges said – my expression was one that Kai is more than familiar with when we are training. I wanted to hear their comments. I wanted to learn from my mistakes. After all, they’re the experts. And the greatest compliment that you can pay the judges is to try to incorporate their observations when you next dance. So that’s exactly what I tried to do. Adam also raised his game. And we both had another tense time in the spotlight while the judges gave their final verdict.

I know… I know, it’s only a television programme. And the very nature of the show means that every week someone has to be eliminated, but in those few heart-stopping seconds it really matters. I think I stopped breathing. The decision, however, was unanimous. Kai and I survived and have spent the past week training to dance a Paso Doble. The possibility of a trip to Blackpool looms next week. It is the first real goal that everyone aims for on the show, so the competition – and the standard of performance from each of the remaining contestants – is now really hotting up.



So to give us a break from the mounting pressure, Kai and I took a couple of hours off during the day on Tuesday. We had been invited by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to a reception in Speaker’s House, following the State Opening of Parliament by the King. The state rooms were bursting with guests, including a couple of hundred MPs, ambassadors, heads of the military and a fascinating craftsman who had refurbished all the ancient woodwork and mouldings.



I expected most of the talk to be pure politics, but it turns out that a surprising number of MPs are huge Strictly fans. So between enjoying Sir Lindsay’s Northern-inspired canapés (the miniature Lancashire hotpot was a huge success), Kai and I were being “selfied” by a procession of Honourable Members from all over the country. We even got to meet the Prime Minister, who got on like a house on fire with Kai. Both men come from Southampton and are Southampton Football Club fans. But does the PM watch Strictly? Well, apparently his wife and daughters do.

Running the country and international commitments tend to take priority over watching television. But maybe we’ve persuaded him to tune in this week. Just out of curiosity! So full of tiny, tiny hotpots and corned beef hash triangles, Kai and I went back to our studio for an intense six hours of training for our Paso, which we’re performing to Madonna’s Hung Up.

On Wednesday it was announced that I will be part of the Strictly Tour in the New Year. The thought of dancing in some of the biggest arenas in the country, including the O2 in London, is pretty awesome. In my 80th year. Flippin’ ’eck. What a funny old life we lead. But, do you know what? I’m thoroughly enjoying the whole thing, and I’m not ready for it to end yet.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One at 6.05pm; the results are on Sunday at 7.20pm

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.