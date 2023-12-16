Angela Rippon's Strictly diary: 'I’m not allowed to vote but I’m delighted Ellie is in the final'

As reunions go, this one was a bit like the first day of a new term at Hogwarts. We were, after all, preparing to make magic on the dance floor. Wednesday was the first time for nine weeks since a full complement of celebrities, barring the lovely Amanda Abbington, and their professional partners were all together on set. And it was a blast. A veritable “hug fest” as we swapped trainers for dance shoes and went back to the discipline of learning a new routine to open the show for tonight’s grand final.



Since that first programme back in September, as each weekend came and went, so did another couple, as the dreaded dance-off whittled away at quicksteps, foxtrots and jives, along with the hopes – or perhaps what were the crazy dreams – of a dozen celebrities to make it to the final. I had no such expectations, thinking that I would be lucky to make it to week three or four. So I was totally thrilled to make it to Blackpool, in week nine.

This year, the famous glitterball trophy will be carried off by either Layton Williams and his professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell or Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, a trio of couples whose sharp moves and fabulous routines have impressed week after week. And judging from the vibes coming out of their rehearsal rooms, it’s going to be one heck of a final.



As for the rest of us. Well, no glitterball, but we do still get one more chance to dance together – hence the hug-filled reunion. And so, there we were in the studio, with no lights, no orchestra and no glitter. Just the raw, empty space along with our dance partners and some of the other professionals, being drilled in a spectacular routine.

Who is your pick for the Strictly 2023 champion? - Guy Levy/BBC

It’s an opportunity to showcase brief highlights from each of our routines over the series. Choreographer Matt Flint has done a brilliant job weaving it all together, though at times he must have felt like he was trying to herd cats. The empty space was filled not just with his shouted instructions, but with the happy sound of laughter and friendship. After all, we had so much to catch up on. It was great to hear Adam Thomas filling the room with his big infectious chortle again. To be swallowed up in a hug from Eddie Kadi and to share easy jokes and banter with my dance partner, Kai Widdrington.

Yesterday, along with costume fittings, we had four more hours of rehearsals. It has been a bit of a shock to the system having to dance again, when, with the exception of Annabel Croft who was the most recent to be eliminated, none of us have actually trained for weeks. The finalists briefly popped in for a group hug, then went back to their punishing rehearsal schedules, as they have to perfect three routines each.

I feel that this year’s Strictly has been something of a vintage year for the programme, with some of the most outstanding dancers and performances we’ve ever seen. So it’s going to be a tough one to call. Everyone will have their own favourite for the title, but as a contestant I’m not allowed to vote.

All I can say is that I’m absolutely delighted that the “pocket rocket” that is Ellie Leach has made the final. What happens next will play out tonight. And I don’t want to miss a minute of it.

Strictly Come Dancing: the Final is on BBC One at 7pm and BBC iPlayer

