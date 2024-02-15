Angel Reese Is Unbothered By The Caitlin Clark Comparisons

The alleged feud between LSU forward Angel Reese and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark captivated the collegiate sports world last spring as the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes 102-85 in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball national championship game.

Angel, 21, and Caitlin, 22, are both fierce competitors who have become standout names in their school's athletic programs. But in the wake of LSU's championship run, online chatter about a supposed "rivalry" between the two players dominated headlines. Now, leading up to the pair's return to March Madness, Angel is setting the record straight in her March/April cover interview with Women's Health.

"I love that we’re able to compete and still be cool after, regardless of the outside noise," Angel told Women's Health. "When we get between the lines and we're ready to compete, we just want to win. That's just the group of women—we always want to win, and we're strong and super powerful in everything that we do."

It's also not lost on Angel that the more people talk about the "rivalry" between her and Caitlin, the more airtime they each get—not to mention, the increased public interest ultimately benefits women's basketball.

Ahead, here's a look back at the history between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark on the court, what's been said about their "rivalry," and how they're actually pretty cool with each other.



Angel and Caitlin played AAU basketball together.

The players didn't meet on the collegiate court; they've been competing against each other since their high school Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) days.

Before the 2023-2024 season began, Angel cleared the air on the situation that speculated animosity between Caitlin. "Oh my gosh, I love Caitlin; we’ve been competing since we were in AAU," she told reporters during LSU's media day in October 2023. "It was always fun, always competitive. One day, hopefully, we could even be teammates. She is a great player, shooter, person and teammate."

Watch Angel's interview below:

Things came to a head during the national championship game.

As time dwindled down at the end of the game all D1 basketball players aim to win, Angel pointed to her ring finger as Caitlin walked past her. She also waved her hand to make John Cena’s famous “You can’t see me” gesture in Caitlin's direction.

Greg Nelson - Getty Images

While making hand gestures and outwardly showing competitiveness in basketball isn't out of the norm, many people took to social media to say that Angel was inappropriately taunting her opponent, even though Caitlin had made the same gesture just a few games prior.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

Caitlin Clark hit the "You can't see me" after her sixth 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/gIUOoqZiot — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 27, 2023

In an October 2023 press conference, Angel explained that with the nature of media and sports fandom, people will always make one person out to be the "bad girl" and the other the "good girl." "I'll take that I’m going to be the bad guy because I know I’ve grown women’s basketball and inspired people," she said.

Caitlin was also quick to defend Angel amid the social media backlash. "I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," she told ESPN's "Outside the Lines" in April 2023. "No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I'm just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talk. It's not just me and Angel. I don't think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I'm a big fan of hers."

"People are going to say what they want to say, but I know how many people I have impacted in a positive way," Angel told WH, reflecting on the situation nearly a year later. "I don’t live with any regrets."

Angel and Caitlin are totally cool with each other.

The Maryland native told WH that while she and Caitlin may "talk trash" on the court, it's just part of the game. Off the court, they share the same goal of bringing women's basketball to a larger audience.

"Everybody thinks that we’re at each other but me and her know [we're not], and that’s all that matters," Angel also said when asked about her relationship with Caitlin during that same October interview. “I don’t care about anything that’s negative. When you know the person and what they’re genuine intentions are, being able to know that we did something big, that we grew women’s basketball. That’s all that matters.”

Angel also noted that basketball fans are equating their competitive rivalry to NBA players Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, who had a years-long battle on the court from college to the pros. "If that’s who we are, then okay, cool," she told WH. "I think we're both happy about what's going on."

And besides, she's too focused on her future in basketball to care about what's been said about her and Caitlin in the past. Angel looks forward to "that camaraderie going into WNBA and just being able to grow as much as we can," she told WH. "[I'm] authentically, unapologetically myself, and I hope I can inspire—and have inspired other women—to do the same thing."



You Might Also Like