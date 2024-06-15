Angel: Everyone deserves someone who signs their emails 'Your biggest fan'

I inherited my love of reading from both of my parents.

But my love of reading newspapers? That came from my father. We had two newspapers in our home growing up – the Chicago Tribune and the (Valparaiso, Ind.) Vidette Messenger. I’ll admit to gravitating toward the sports pages as a kid, but Dad expected us to be able to speak to current events in the world, too.

We ate dinner as a family most nights and one never knew where the conversation might lead.

In retirement, Dad became a cover-to-cover newspaper reader. He had both the time and curiosity.

I tried to keep up with him, but we were reading different newspapers and local news is unique to each community. Dad wasn’t invested in the Lansing news, seeing as he lived in Indiana and then Florida.

But he always read what I sent him – whether it was a column or editorial I penned or a project I'd edited that was particularly significant. I’d send it to his AOL email and he’d get back to me the next day. Sometimes he’d ask more questions about the topic. Other times he’d offer a perfunctory “well done.”

And then he’d sign his emails: Your biggest fan, Dad.

This is my first Father’s Day without my biggest fan. He died in September, just 15 months after my mom. It’s been a tumultuous two-plus years for my sisters, brother and me.

So, when I pause to reflect on this day set aside for fathers, I’m going to hang on to the advice he often voiced – especially in his final years when he was caring for my mother with dementia and also navigating his own failing health: “Well, kid. You gotta play the cards you’ve been dealt. And we’ve had some pretty good hands over the years.”

As usual, he was right.

Alan Wood (center back) with his children Cindy (front left), Laura, Jeff (back left) and Stephanie, on a family vacation stop at Mount Rushmore.

Dad stacked the deck for our family, not with grand gestures but by consistently being present. He’d play catch in the backyard, go to our events, load up the station wagon for family vacations and try to help us make sense of advanced math. He even drove a determined 4-year-old around town in search of her imaginary friend's house because she insisted she'd been invited for a sleepover — and consoled her when Arock's house couldn't be found.

Dad was the fun parent and the disciplinarian. Everything in between fell to my mother. He’d argue she’s the reason “you kids turned out.”

I’d argue it’s because we knew who our biggest fans were. And we knew they loved us unconditionally.

My heart is full of gratitude today for all the dads, uncles, grandpas, brothers, teachers, coaches and mentors who love the children in their lives unconditionally.

It’s not easy. Loving a child is challenging, infuriating, life-altering and, hopefully, joy-inducing.

If you have someone in your life who fits that bill, consider yourself fortunate. And, please, take the time to express your appreciation. If you are that someone, let me add my thanks.

Everyone deserves to have someone who signs their emails: Your biggest fan.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Angel: First Father's Day without Dad is bittersweet