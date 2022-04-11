This 'flowy' and 'slimming' top has Amazon shoppers rejoicing — and it's under $30!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This flattering tunic has more than 5,000 five-star reviews. (Photo: Amazon)

The temperatures are rising and clouds are parting — it’s finally time to shed our sweaters and trade them in for more weather-appropriate tops. We’re thinking: cap sleeves, loose-fit and pretty patterns. We love Amazon for its fashion deals, and bargain shoppers in the know can’t seem to stop adding this one to their cart: The Anagashion Casual Tunic Top.

Perfect for the transitional weather that spring brings, this light and airy babydoll blouse is great on its own for warmer temperatures — or it can be worn under a jean jacket or cardigan when temperatures drop. Made from a breezy polyester, it has a ruffle hem with a tunic length and comes in 30 different prints and colors to complement any outfit — and it can be yours for just $27.

Ready to add this tunic to your cart? If you have Amazon Prime, shipping is free. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

This flowy, flared top has more than 5,000 five-star reviews and the reasons for the stellar ratings are pretty convincing.

$27 at Amazon

Amazon shoppers call this top "absolutely perfect.' (Photo: Amazon)

Comfortable

“I love this top — more than I expected to,” writes one happy shopper. “I’m 27 weeks pregnant…I went with a large and it fits absolutely perfectly. It’s comfortable and flattering. It’s also long enough to cover my tummy.”

“I found a blogger wearing this top on Instagram and fell in love,” shares another rave reviewer. “It’s such a pretty color and it’s really flattering. I have wide mama hips and an average waist. I have a hard time finding clothes I truly feel comfortable and confident in. I always get compliments when I wear this top.”

Slimming

“I love this top!” Another happy shopper writes. “I’m always worried tops like this will make me look pregnant. But this was super flattering! It’s flowy while still being slimming.”

Story continues

$27 at Amazon

So cute, so flattering. (Photo: Amazon)

Great fit

“Usually it is hard for me to find things that fit correctly on my body but it fits great,” another satisfied customer writes. “I feel like the style is flattering for any figure.”

Flattering

“It is so flattering!!!” an enthusiastic shopper writes. “I have put on weight lately and don’t feel great about the way I look — I felt great in this top! No exaggeration, four different complete strangers complimented it on the first day I wore it!”

$27 at Amazon

Expect plenty of compliments in this top. (Photo: Amazon)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.