Andie MacDowell's favorite shampoo and conditioner for pampering gray hair is down to $16 a set

Want to simplify your beauty routine? Start with your hair. If you're ready to embrace those gorgeous grays — you earned 'em! — a toning shampoo and conditioner is a great place to start. They can help ward off the brassy yellow hue gray hair sometimes takes on, keeping your color looking fresh. L'Oreal Paris Ever Pure Purple Shampoo and Conditioner is on sale for $16, and celebs including the ever-beautiful Andie MacDowell are fans. What makes these inexpensive problem-solvers so unique? Read on.

Why is this a good deal?

At just $16, this L'Oreal duo is close to the lowest price we've ever seen it, and it's way cheaper than continuing to color your hair or opting for expensive salon treatments to baby your grays. Plus, with unpredictable spring weather ready to sap stands' shine or amp up the frizz, your locks could use a little TLC.

Why do I need this?

You may have noticed that more big-name celebrities are embracing their grays and rocking the natural look. That includes the gorgeous Andie MacDowell. The Groundhog Day star told Prevention, "L'Oreal Paris has a really good conditioner and shampoo … the Ever Pure line. It's back in my apartment in Canada. It takes the yellow out [of grays], it makes it shinier." The ambassador for L'Oreal Paris' Women of Worth decided to go natural during the pandemic, with some guidance from her actress daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley. "During COVID it started growing out and I could see it looked good on me. My girls told me ... 'You need to do this — you look badass.' They never tell me I look badass, so I was like, alright, I think we should do this."

L'Oreal Paris Ever Pure Purple Shampoo and Conditioner helps neutralize brassy yellow and orange tones, taking any sickly tinges from gray locks to keep them fresh and bright. It'll also work for blonde, bleached and highlighted hair. The combo also hydrates hair, which is especially important for grays, which can be more dry and brittle. Moisturizing hibiscus aims to leave hair fully quenched, and the formula is also vegan, sulfate-free and paraben-free, with no harsh salts.

Andie MacDowell decided to go gray during the pandemic, and says L'Oreal's Ever Pure Purple Shampoo and Conditioner help ward off yellow tones. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 20,000 shoppers also adore the L'Oreal Paris Ever Pure Purple Shampoo & Conditioner Set — they've awarded the duo a five-star rating.

Many reviewers use the shampoo and conditioner to maintain gorgeous grays, just like Andie: "I stopped coloring my hair several years ago and let it go its natural gray — and little did I know, as much as I'm outdoors, the sun (and pollution here in the SoCal area) really turn your hair yellow, which is gross-looking," said one customer. "This is the best shampoo I have found that keeps dry, curly gray hair moisturized and protected."

Another shopper called the set "perfect for gray hair," adding, "After trying several different purple shampoos for gray hair, I have found this one to be the best for me. My hair is naturally more gray in the front and blends to dark brown in the back and extremely curly, but can be frizzy. It brightens my hair and settles down the frizzies."

"The shampoo has a rich creamy lather and doesn't strip my naturally dry hair. The conditioner has amazing slip and I can detangle easily with it," shared a final fan. "The combination brightens my grays but enhances the color of my dark strands, which I like." The thoughtful reviewer also added one con: "The purple dye can stain towels or clothing, so use caution. And a best practice would be to emulsify the product in your hands until it lathers before putting it in your hair." Duly noted!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

