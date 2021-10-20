Andie MacDowell explains how men inspired her to go gray: ‘That’s where I got my manspiration’

Andie MacDowell is getting older — and she’s totally OK with that.

The actress, 63, who is currently starring alongside her daughter Margaret Qualley in the Netflix series Maid, spoke to her Multiplicity co-star Michael Keaton, 70, for Interview Magazine. The two discussed what it means to age when the whole world is watching.

MacDowell, who has recently rocked her natural gray hair on the red carpet and in screen roles, told Keaton that she feels “better” when she’s not fighting the aging process.

“Honestly, it’s exhausting to have to be something that you no longer are,” the Groundhog Day star explained. “I was finally like, ‘You know what? I’m not young. And I’m OK with that.’ I hate the word ’embrace,’ because it always sounds like you’re having to accept something, and I don’t feel like that. We’re beautiful at every age and glorious in our own way, and we have so much to offer. I feel so much more comfortable. It’s like I’ve taken a mask off or something.”

Andie MacDowell talks about the beauty of aging in new interview with Michael Keaton. (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

The Ready or Not star also shared that she looked towards men, who are often given much more grace to age naturally, for inspiration.

“I was looking at pictures of men, where they’re just their age, they’re normal, and we think they’re beautiful,” she noted. “I thought, OK, I may age and I want to be beautiful. So that’s where I got my ‘manspiration.’”

The actress first debuted her silver hair at Cannes Film Festival in July. Earlier this week, MacDowell told InStyle that Qualley and her other daughter, musician Rainey, are big fans of the look.

"When I first started wearing my hair gray, my daughters kept saying I looked badass,” MacDowell shared with the magazine. “It was heartwarming to see such a positive reaction because I had some resistance to the idea in the beginning.”

She added, "It was really important to me because my transformation helped me accept my authentic, true self."