Anderson University summer camps aim to connect young students with career path ideas

May 29—ANDERSON — In Stephanie Moran's mind, it's hard to argue with studies underpinning the planning for Anderson University's annual summer camps.

"The data demonstrates that as youth see themselves on college campuses and it increases their confidence and ability to thrive on a college campus, they're more likely to return as college students," said Moran, AU's senior advisor for partnerships.

Beginning next week, AU will host dozens of elementary and middle school students who will explore lessons and career paths in science, technology, engineering, math, the arts and health care.

The university's camp offerings — especially content in its annual Genius Camps for third through sixth graders — have been expanded and diversified.

"We are incorporating a lot of additional academic areas into this year," said Melissa Bond, AU's director of student engagement and leadership. "We've got a whole team of faculty and staff on campus that are passionate about teaching youth and helping them explore interests and new skills."

The thinking behind adding modules dedicated to nursing, business and other career options, Bond said, stems from a desire to be more intentional about bringing younger students into contact with those opportunities. Funding from a Lilly Endowment initiative known as Indiana Youth Programs on Campus provided organizers with support to plan the additional content.

"Last year we did what we could with the people we had," Bond said. "As we had a little bit more time to plan, it gave us the opportunity to involve other faculty members."

In addition to promoting what Moran calls a "college-going mentality" among younger students, the camps offer vital benefits that contribute to children's overall well-being, she said.

"Camp-type experiences really positively impact youth in terms of mental health and providing safe spaces to explore their own interests and gain confidence, gain relationships," Moran said. "We know that's a significant challenge that we have, and we're happy that this can serve as an opportunity to address that in a positive way."

Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.