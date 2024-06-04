Anderson peer recovery program provides addiction resources

Jun. 4—ANDERSON — Recovering from addiction can be more effective with a buddy or a peer recovery coach.

Madison County Health Department has at least three people who do just that.

More than buddies, these coaches provide support for addicts by connecting them to resources.

They helped about 80 people get into treatment, according to Ryan Troub, peer recover coordinator for Madison County Health Department, during Monday's meeting featuring Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

The department's expanding peer recovery program is being funded via Health First Funds, state-issued funds set aside last year by Gov. Eric Holcomb to bolster local public health efforts.

Weaver came to see what Madison and other counties were doing with the funds. Madison County was the 62nd county Weaver visited.

Troub knows all about the pitfalls of addiction as he was an addict for many years.

His addiction reached a turning point in 2017 when Troub was convicted of selling methamphetamine.

Health Department Administrator Stephenie Mellinger remembered Troub as a "frequent" visitor of the needle exchange program before his recovery.

After a stent in problem solving court, a program used as an alternative to prison focused on helping offenders recover from addiction.

Troub and the other coaches are in court every day, not for themselves, but to support others.

The coaches sit in on cases, waiting for offenders to ask for recovery resources.

Katie Stapleton, coordinator of the problem solving court program in Madison County, touted the efforts of Troub and his fellow coaches.

"I work with a lot of programs, a lot grant funded, inpatient or treatment providers and it is an act of Congress," she said during the meeting.

"They can get you help two weeks from now or can run your insurance and see. Any tiny barrier to rehabilitation is retro productive."

The coaches can get folks into treatment in less than an afternoon, according to Stapleton.

