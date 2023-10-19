Anderson County new business roundup: Mobile coffee shop, sports bar and grill, antiques.

Local businesses are the heart and soul of Anderson County. Everything from coffee shops and bakeries to restaurants and antique shops.

Local businesses provide a unique and diverse array of offerings to the community. As the county and the Upstate SC region continue to grow, new businesses continue to emerge. On top of providing new shopping and dining opportunities, they also improve the local job market and the overall economy.

Christopher Cheek, owner of At Last Antiques and Collectibles, said "I love the support of local businesses because it supports the local community."

Here's a roundup of just a few of the newer businesses in Anderson County:

Flo's Cafe provides coffee, more for Anderson residents

Lauryn Kinsley, 21, is the founder and owner of Flo's Cafe. The mobile coffee shop sells coffee, espresso beverages and designer cups.

Kinsley said, "Flo's Cafe of Anderson doesn't currently have a permanent location." "Flo's is currently in the works of finding a location to semi-permanently pop up at on Tuesdays."

Kinsley mentioned, "the mobile coffee shop of wheels pops up on the weekends at different businesses, festivals and events."

Kinsley launched her mobile coffee shop in 2022, traveling to different locations and serving coffee and espresso beverages to the community.

Kinsley noted, "she was the first mobile coffee shop in Anderson." Kinsley said Flo's was planned to be a juice bar, but after trial and error, she decided to focus on coffee instead.

Kinsley said she began her career as a barista in Greenville.

"I knew all the coffee tools and how to make the perfect cup, so it made more sense for me to do something I already knew," she said.

According to Kinsley, her inspiration comes from her late grandmother, Ms. Mary Flo. Her long-term goal is to create a brand that honors her grandmother, by connecting with people and inspiring and empowering others to follow their dreams.

"She was my best friend and full of wisdom," Kinsley said.

Kinsley said her plan is to stay mobile.

"I enjoy traveling to my customers," she said. " I think starting small and working your way up is a smart idea for aspiring entrepreneurs."

Barkery Bistro for all your pets' needs

Mishelle Shump and her son, JJ Shump, opened the first Barkery Bistro in Greenville in 2021.

In July, their operations expanded to Anderson at 1815 Greenville Street. According to the Barkery Bistro website, a third location is coming soon to Clemson.

Barkery Bistro specializes in making dog cakes. However, they also provide grooming services and sell pet supplies, such as collars, leashes and dog food.

The flagship Greenville location at 2123 Augusta Street opened when the Shumps discovered a family-run pet shop struggling to remain open, said Mishelle Shump, a retired preschool teacher.

"We always wanted to do something together and we both love dogs," she said.

Since 2021, the Shumps have expanded from two groomers to three with plans to add a fourth groomer when the Clemson store opens.

"The Anderson community has really embraced Barkery Bistro, from spreading the word to supporting both locations. Our customers are amazing and we couldn't do it without them," Mishelle Shump said. "Our long-term goal for Barkery Bistro is to continue to grow the business with the help of the community."

Wake and Bake Bar and Grill a gameday destination

Anderson's Wake and Bake Bar and Grill at 4016 Clemson Blvd is owned by Anderson natives Barbie Jackson and Brandy Hamlin.

According to Jackson, the bar's name originated in Iowa where they opened their first establishment, Wake and Bake Breakfast Company, in June of 2018.

After five successful years in Iowa, their only wish was to expand to their hometown of Anderson.

In May 2023 that wish came to fruition with Wake and Bake Bar and Grill. The Anderson location is a sports bar and grill featuring traditional bar food, craft cocktails and beers. According to Jackson, "the atmosphere is relaxed and inviting, making it the perfect place to hang out with friends and family."

Jackson said Wake and Bake will also be adding a brunch menu.

"The city of Anderson has welcomed us back home like we never left. We have made so many friends. They have been nothing but kind to us," Jackson said.

Wake and Bake prides itself on being a prime spot to watch televised sports. The Anderson location also features a stage, video games and live entertainment.

"Throughout the building, there are large-screen televisions and a full menu of entrées, drinks, and appetizers," she said.

Wake and Bake Bar and Grill will host a costume party on Friday, Oct. 27. There will be a $200 first-place prize for the best costume and a $10 entry fee at the door. Click here to learn more.

At Last Antiques and Collectibles

At Last Antiques and Collectibles shop is owned by Christopher Cheek and Jackie Cheek and is located at 5406 Highway 76 Suite B in Pendleton.

Christopher Cheek said they are long-time glass collectors with a passion for antiques and collectibles. In the beginning, they bought and sold their products around the Upstate."

"It was always a dream of ours to have our own shop," Christopher Cheek said. "Everybody has welcomed us with open arms. Our ultimate goal is to keep the business local and serve the community."

The family-owned business has made a name for itself in the community with its wide selection of unique items. These items range from glass sculptures to vintage collectibles, gifts and home accent items.

In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, At Last Antiques and Collectibles will hold pop-up shops, featuring discounts up to 60% off.

At Last will also participate in the Eggs Up Grill Truck or Treat on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County is home to host of new businesses. Here's what to know.